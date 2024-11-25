Bill Clinton Breaks Silence About Allegation He Sabotaged George W. Bush

Bill Clinton released his latest memoir, "Citizen", on Tuesday, November 19. In it, he addresses many controversial parts of his life. It includes his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his affair with Monica Lewinski. But of all his controversies, nothing compares to sabotaging George W. Bush by vandalizing hundreds of keyboards by tearing the letter "W". Turns out, that claim might actually be true.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"There are dozens, if not hundreds of keyboards with these missing keys," a White House source said, according to the Daily Mail. "In some cases, the "W" keys have been taped on top of the doorways, which are 12 feet tall. The source also said that someone glued the "W" keys with Superglue the "right way up or upside down.

While that allegation might be outrageous for us gamers who will use the "W" key predominantly, sabotaging keyboards was not the only thing the leaving Clinton administration allegedly had done.

"The first to hit were stories that, as we moved out of the White House, I had taken two large bedside tables from the master bedroom," Clinton wrote. "And that, on my flight to New York on the former Air Force One after President George W Bush's inauguration, our passengers destroyed government plates and other utensils."

Mischief Makers

Clinton denied two of the allegations. According to him, White House staff members told him to take the tables and denied that anyone destroyed "Air Force One government merchandise." However, Clinton wasn't particularly certain regarding the "W" mischief.

"I didn't know about the alleged removal of the "W" keys, but the whole thing bothered me because I had made it clear that I wanted a smooth, cooperative transition and we had done exactly that," Clinton wrote. "Within a few days some people finally went on the record to say that either no damage had occurred or that the allegations of "W" mischief were greatly exaggerated."

An investigation later found out that Clinton's staffers caused damages of about $15,000. No prosecutions happened as a result. This comes in contrast with one of Clinton's spokespersons who said at the time that the White House was in "good shape" before Bush took office.

Well, having W-less keyboards is not "good shape" in my book. But among Bill Clinton admitting to flying on the Lolita Express and lying about his sexual relationship with Lewinski, I think sabotaging White House keyboards can be something we can let go of.