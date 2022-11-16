The 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails' Cast Answers Who They Think Would Survive on a Real Ranch

If you ever found yourself starring on a TV show like Yellowstone or Big Sky, would you pick up any of the skills your character would use on a regular basis? Ranching? Farming? Something else? Do you think you could use any of your newfound skills to survive on a real ranch? The cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails weighed in on whether or not they've picked up on any rootin' tootin' cowboy skills while appearing on the show. The overall consensus? Not so much, despite how gritty the backwoods of Montana gets. But there are a few cast members who might make the perfect ranchers.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) as the team works to organize and protect in Helena, Montana using their host of investigative skills. They're put to the test when a trip led by backcountry outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes wrong, meaning there's mistrust among campers and danger hidden around every corner.

The cast had some fun and unique answers when asked if they'd picked up any cowboy or western skills since appearing on Big Sky: Deadly Trails. They may not be what you're expecting to hear!

"Besides some cowboy boots? Not really," laughed Bunbury. Co-star Ackles was a lot more confident in his answer, even if it was a joke too.

"Picked up western skills? I think that's why they hired me, pal," he joked, putting on a Southern accent. "No, I haven't picked up anything. I figured out what boots I don't like. That's about it." McEntire, however, made sure to put it out there that she already came from this world, so there wasn't much for her to pick up in the long run.

"I haven't picked up any western skills that I didn't know about because I'm a third-generation rodeo brat and I grew up on a working cattle ranch," she declared. Jamie-Lynn Sigler noted that while she hasn't picked up any "cowgirl skills," she has gone horseback riding on her days off. That counts for something. The cast did seem to come to an agreement on who might make the best addition to a real-world ranch, though: Dedee Pfeiffer, who plays Denise Brisbane.

"She just loves animals so much, kind of like the animal whisperer," said Katheryn Winnick of her co-star. "They all would just come towards her and wake her up in the morning." Pfeiffer agreed.

"Who would do really well? Me, for sure, because I am one with the mother Earth and all animals. Katheryn? No. She knows I love her, but that would never happen." And by all accounts, McEntire would take her rightful place on the ranch, according to J. Anthony Pena, who plays Deputy Mo Poppernak.

"Reba would fit right in," said Pena. "I could picture her. That's my dream. If I lived on a ranch and I had Reba sitting there singing songs, that'd be perfect when the sun goes down."

Reba, in the meantime, called out real life love Rex Linn, who plays Buck, as the best candidate for survival because he "grew up on a ranch and he's a rodeo cowboy." She wasn't so sure about everyone else, though.

"Rex Linn would outlast us all. That man is carved from an oak tree from a ranch," joked Ackles. But it was Bunbury at the end of it all who had a nice, encouraging note about the cast.

"Everyone would do well," she said. "I feel like if you're on this show you kind of have to have a little bit of a country vibe to you."

