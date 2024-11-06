Bidens Skip Kamala Harris’s Watch Party, Jill Biden Wears GOP Red Suit

Famous women often make bold statements with their clothing. Princess Diana did. Melania Trump has. And now, did Jill Biden follow suit (no pun intended!)? She was seen today in a bright red pantsuit, red being the signature GOP color. Maybe she voted for Donald Trump out of pique at Kamala Harris for being the Democratic nominee and not her husband, President Joe Biden.

Just a few short months ago, such a thought would have been laughable. Not anymore.

That wasn't the only news from the Biden camp. Joe and Jill are evidently skipping Harris's watch party, per dailymail.com. They will instead be hunkering down at the White House, along with "longtime aides and senior White House staff," according to an unnamed White House source.

It looks like there is a notable split between Harris and Joe Biden. He has been largely relegated to the sidelines since he dropped out of the presidential race in July after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump. So many pressing questions were raised about Biden's mental acuity that he finally (and likely grugingly) ended his campaign for re-election.

What's Up With Jill Biden Wearing Red On Election Day?

Is She Trying To Convey A Message About Her Current Political Leanings?

Per the outlet, "...some wondered if the Republican red outfit was a secret sign that she'd flipped and voted for Donald Trump." Interesting.

Joe Biden Is Reportedly Gloomy And Feeling Cast Aside

After Being At The Epicenter Of The Political World For So Long, Now Biden Is Apparently On Its Outskirts

Per the outlet, "Insiders tell the Mail that the president has been 'watching more television', with his grandchildren giving him recommendations for what to stream on Netflix. Even his most sympathetic allies would say it is fair to characterize him as a little lonely."

He has played no substantive role in Harris's campaign. Biden's political life has seemingly dwindled to being more of a bystander than a key mover-and-shaker in Washington.

So if the Bidens are irked and disappointed with Harris, it's pretty easy to see why. High-stakes politics can be cruel. And the stakes could not be any higher than they are right now.