Beyonce Is A Big Fan Of One Country Legend

Beyonce boldly waded into the country music waters with her ambitious, fearless album, Cowboy Carter. It set the Beyhive buzzing. And with ample reason. She proved beyond a doubt that she belongs on the country music scene. There is one country legend that Beyonce admires greatly. It's Willie Nelson, who helped write the book, so to speak, on contemporary country music with songs he performed or wrote, like "Crazy," Patsy Cline's genre-defining hit from the early 1960s.

It's hard to imagine the singing superstar gushingly "fan-girling" anyone, but Beyonce's all in for Willie!

Beyonce Met Up With Willie Nelson When She Was In Texas Campaigning For Kamala Harris

Sounds Like The Two Music Virtuosos Had A Fun Get-Together

Per Taste Of Country, seems like Nelson and Beyonce really enjoyed themselves when she was in the Lone Star state giving Kamala Harris a boost in the final days of the presidential campaign. Beyonce was wearing a red bandana (it's one of Nelson's trademark pieces of apparel) and he exuberantly blew a few smooches to the throng.

Beyonce Gleefully Immortalized Their Visit On Instagram

They Had A Great Time

I love it when people of immense stature in some field, whether it's music, literature, film, or another creative space, acknowledge each other with warmth and admiration. Those are the classiest individuals. They openly appreciate each other's genius. They don't hold back.

That is what Beyonce did for her idol, Willie Nelson. The reverent homage she penned to him speaks for itself.

She Wrote About Nelson With Such Genuine Deference and Enthusiasm

Beyonce respectfully paid tribute to Nelson's originality and uniqueness. She posted on Instagram, "The Great Willie! You are the coolest! I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are. Thanks for your impactful music, your advocacy, and the gracious way you appreciate and celebrate other artists! You are 1 of 1.



You were so kind to me and the girls of Destiny's Child when we fanned out meeting you years ago.

And you greeted me with the same kindness 20 years later!



You are one of our national treasures.



Sending my love to you ??????"