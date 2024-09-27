Beyoncé Fans Are Livid After Artist Doesn't Win Single People's Choice Country Award

Beyoncé can't seem to catch a break when it comes to country music nominations. First, the CMA controversy, now she can't even get love from the People's Choice side of things. I'm sure she's not losing any sleep over this regardless. However, we do know her fans are losing their minds about all of this.

Recently, the People's Choice Country Awards took place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. There, an abundance of people take home trophies, even country music outsiders like Machine Gun Kelly. However, they leave out one person from winning any of the awards: Beyoncé.

The People's Choice Country Awards nominate her for ten different awards and twelve nominations in total that night. Unfortunately, she comes out with absolutely none of them. Consequently, her fans, the Beyhive, cannot contain their frustration with how their favorite artist gets treated within country music. Twitter is the ideal vessel for such rants. Take one person who was ready to tussle over Beyoncé. "Not a single one. So who else feels like fighting right now? Who's gonna pay? Cause I'm not letting this go," they say.

Beyoncé Gets The Cold Shoulder From Country Music Prestige Once Again

Moreover, another person feels like this is merely the result of still trying to clamor for country validation. "That's what she get for tryna suck up to them white folks at the Grammys," they exclaim. "Should've just released that r&b album we all been waiting for! She would've sold 1 million first week and cleaned up all the award shows. Idc what the "new" Beyoncé fans have to say."

The lack of any nominations at the CMA Awards really stirs up the people. It stung so bad, it made country's own to speak out about the situation. Dolly Parton doesn't see the issue, noting that those in charge do likely favor those who always make country music. However, Miranda Lambert feels like Beyoncé brings nothing but positive publicity to a genre that aims to be more inclusive. Regardless, it looks like she'll have to wait until the ACM Awards or the GRAMMYs to receive any love for Cowboy Carter.