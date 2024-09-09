Beyonce Fans Are Angry After Singer Doesn't Get Single CMA Nomination

Beyonce fans are not happy campers right now. The Country Music Association announced its nominations for 2024, and the singer didn't get a single nod.

Beyonce entered the genre to much praise and controversy earlier this year. She launched her anticipated Cowboy Carter album, her first foray into the country genre. That album brought new fans to the genre, but it divided those who already are fans of country music.

Now, Beyonce diehards are calling out the CMA for the snub! Taking to social media, they're not happy. One wrote, "Beyoncé getting snubbed at the CMA is not surprising to me at all. The most important thing is that WE know she shook s--t up in that genre #CowboyCarter"

Another wrote, "Let's tell the full story. It is not just that they didn't nominate Beyonce in a single category. It is also that THIS Morgan Wallen received the most nominations. CMA could not be clearer about their vile racist values. Now watch them still ask Beyonce to perform/present."

Wallen led the nominations for the year. He's proven to be controversial but popular among fans who like his bad-boy antics.

One person wrote, "The #CMA doubling down on the disrespect by not acknowledging #CowboyCarter is ridiculous. I'm waiting to see which artists boycott & stand with @Beyonce. The Carters need their own award show like Soul Train so we can watch the CMAs ratings plummet to hell where they belong."

Beyonce Fans Are Angry

Another wrote, "The CMA's snubbing Beyoncé for any awards is such a macrosggression and slap to the face! she literally awakened the country genre if we're being honest!"

Several fans accused the CMA of being racist. One wrote, "We all know the CMA's are racist asf . Lmao I'm not shocked one mf bit. When beyonce performed with the Dixie chicks , them mfs was mad as F--K."

Another wrote, "Racism still exists in the music industry...Black people played a significant role in the evolution of the country music genre. Beyoncé created this album following an experience of feeling alienated from the Country Music Awards....and the SAME people shut her out...again!"

Previously, the singer expressed she wasn't happy with the CMA awards and how her previous performance was received. She implied it played a role in creating the album.

On Instagram, she wrote. "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed...and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."