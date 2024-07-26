Bette Midler Reveals She Doesn't Sleep in Bed With Husband

Everyone approaches marriage a little different. There are certain guidelines and principles every person follows in their own relationships. Ideally, it creates a beautiful harmony of compromises and undying love. Sometimes, those compromises look a little unorthodox to people outside of the marriage. Bette Midler finds one way in particular that keeps her marriage to Martin von Haselberg strong.

Recently, Bette sits down with Entertainment Tonight to promote her upcoming comedy, 'The Fabulous Four.' The film adorns Midler in a wedding dress, the first time in 40 years she rocks one. Naturally, the interview turns to a discussion of her wild marriage to her husband. She ties the knot with him in 1984 after only 6 weeks and finds solace in the new film since she didn't like her initial dress. Now, she reveals the key to a long, happy marriage: "separate bedrooms. My husband snores," Bette says.

Bette Midler Says The Key to a Strong, Healthy Relationship is a Reasonable Amount of Space

It sounds deeply unromantic and seemingly causes callous in the loving dynamic you establish in the relationship. However, she doesn't view it that way. Apparently, they've slept in separate rooms for the entirety of their relationship. It leads to what Bette Midler calls a 'fabulous ride' of a marriage.

Additionally, Bette expresses that the key to a great marriage is an open line of communication. In a separate interview with PEOPLE magazine in 2014, she emphasizes the need for compromise and listening between partners. ""I think the secret is giving each other a lot of lead and a lot of room and not being in each other's faces all the time," she says. "Listening is very hard. And compromise. Compromise is the hardest of all."

Moreover, Bette says picking your battles is another essential. Sometimes, fighting, particularly winning, isn't everything. The tug of war necessitates a little bit of leeway, a preservation of energy. "It's best to pick your fights wisely and just meditate. Stay calm. Don't go from zero to 60 in two seconds. Just stay calm and try to breathe," Midler states. "The blaming, I think, is the worst part. It's so [easy to do], because you don't want to carry the burden yourself. You want to push it onto someone else."