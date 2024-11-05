Bette Midler Offers Dark Humorous Response On What She’ll Do If Trump Wins President

Ah the Divine Miss M is at it again! Bette Midler is totally prepared whatever way today's election goes. She posted a witty pic on X showing two items in what appears to be her medicine cabinet. One is a bottle of Korbel champagne bearing a yellow post-it note that reads "Kamala Wins." The other is a container of Drano with a note attached that says "Trump Wins."

Guess Midler isn't planning on getting herself a red MAGA hat if Trump ends up back in the White House!

When It Comes To Her Dislike Of Donald Trump, Bette Midler Isn't Kidding

She Seems To Really Loathe The Man

A couple of months ago, Midler posted on X in a more serious vein about Trump, making her dislike of him very clear.

She wrote in part, "Trump is threatening us and he means it. If he doesn't win, he will call for Civil War." That post brought quite a torrent of vehement pushback from Trump supporters. They were not too thrilled with Midler's dire warning about the former president's intentions. Looks like they consider her an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist.

Some Sass And Snark Was Dished Out, Depending On Who They Support

The reactions online were pretty predictable.

Wrote one, "Don't chicken out!"

Another posted, "Oh god please let trump win just for this!!!"

Someone else kept their reaction simple: "Bye!"

And still another wrote, "Beats you moving to Canada."

Plenty Of Celebrities Lined Up On Both Sides Of This Heated Presidential Race

Loads Of A-Listers Voiced Their Backing For Either Harris Or Trump

The famous faces who backed either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump were numerous and vocal in their support. Trump's celebs tended to be alpha males; several of Harris's allies were powerful ladies.

Per thenationalnews.com, Trump's troops included people such as Kid Rock, Roseanne Barr, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Hulk Hogan, former astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

In Harris's star-studded corner were folks like Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Oprah, Ricky Martin, Eminem, LeBron James, Beyonce, Bad Bunny, and Usher.

They are all probably biting their nails waiting for the results to come in!