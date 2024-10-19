Bethany Hamilton's Nephew Dies After Accidental Drowning In Bath Tub

In a sad bit of news, Bethany Hamilton's nephew Andrew has died. This comes days after Hamilton made a public plea for help from specialists.

The family found Hamilton's nephew unresponsive in the bathtub. It appears that he accidentally drowned while taking a bath. The surfer made the announcement saying that her nephew had passed away after being in the hospital.

She expressed hope that Andrew is currently in heaven and is with God. Hamilton thanked everyone for the support that they showed her this week.

She wrote, "The Lord has receive my sweet nephew Andrew into his beautiful care. While my family and I will miss him dearly, we trust that his joy is full with Jesus. Here is a prayer of faith that was prayed by my brother, and our whole family, this last week. This prayer paints so incredibly what it is to have faith. Faith is to trust that Gods will for our life is greater than our own. Thank you all for the love, prayers and support is this trying time. Be blessed. Prayer pinned."

Bethany Hamilton Made Public Plea

This comes after she made a public plea online for help.

"I know how proper medical support can make or break someone's chance of survival and in this case we're asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance," she wrote.

At the time, Hamilton explained that the family found Andrew in the bathtub last Friday. She said that they airlifted him to a hospital in Oahu, Hawaii. "He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him," she said.

At the time, a person named Alyx Harch reached out. She said that she was the Dr. Paul Harch. She reached out to Hamilton. Alyz wrote, "Dr. Harch is my father. I just messaged you with his cell #. He wants you to give him a call."

In an update, Hamilton confirmed, "Update we got ahold of Dr Paul Harch help save my nephew and educate doctors in Hawai'i. @harch.hbot World-renowned HBOT expert on adolescent drowning, Dr. Paul Harch."

Unfortunately, they couldn't save the boy.