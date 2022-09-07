Beth Ditto, lead singer of early aughts dance-punk band Gossip turned fashion icon, is among the stacked cast of musical talents on Fox's country music drama series, Monarch.

The Searcy, Ark.-born, Portland-based singer-songwriter plays Gigi Taylor-Roman, the youngest daughter of country power couple Albie (Trace Adkins) and Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon).

During an Aug. 20 press event for Monarch attended by Wide Open Country and other outlets, Adkins spoke glowingly of his cast mate and fellow Southerner.

Advertisement

"I love her, my little Arkansas hillbilly," Adkins said. "So, there's a dialect coach on the set because it's supposed to be Texas. I'm the only one that he never had to say anything to because I was just doing Texas. There were a couple of Brits he had to ride herd on. But Beth, he'd go to her and go, 'That's too country.' That's the way she really talks. Ease up on her a little, dude. She's a hillbilly. Cut her a little slack!

"We had a great time with her," Adkins continued. "She's funny. I don't think people realize how funny she is. She's got a great wit, and she's so quick. She made me laugh every day."

Born Mary Beth Patterson, Ditto rose to fame with Gossip (originally styled The Gossip). A trio of albums issued by indie tastemakers Kill Rock Stars (That's Not What I Heard (2001), Movement (2003) and Standing in the Way of Control (2006)) were followed by two major label releases by Columbia (Music for Men (2009) and A Joyful Noise (2012)).

Advertisement

Rootsier solo album Fake Sugar followed in 2017, featuring the song "We Could Run." it was preceded by 2011 single "I Wrote the Book."

She's collaborated with the likes of Simian Mobile Disco, Netsky, Jarvis Cocker and Blondie during a run that earned her "coolest person in rock" laurels from the NME.

Ditto transitioned to acting in 2018, appearing in the Gus Van Sant film Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot. In 2019, she debuted on the small screen in Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a series starring Kirsten Dunst.

Elsewhere in popular culture, Ditto opened and closed Jean Paul Gaultier's spring 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week. She's also the author (along with Michelle Tea) of Coal to Diamonds: A Memoir.

Advertisement

Ditto was married from 2013 to 2018 to her longtime girlfriend and best friend, Kristin Ogata. She's since been linked romantically to musician Ted Kwo.

Related Videos