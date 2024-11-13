Best Soups Or Sides To Pair With Tomato Sandwiches

Sometimes you want a hearty, healthy quick lunch or snack. A tomato sandwich seems like a satisfying choice. It's super easy to throw together and it really hits the spot. Maybe you also would like something to pair with it for a more well-rounded meal, like soup or a side. We have some great ideas for the times when a tomato sandwich just needs a little something extra!

Here are a few suggestions that won't eclipse the star of your feast, the sandwich itself. Keep it really simple. Toasted bread of your choice, perhaps a dollop of mayo. Per mashed.com, "...it can be upgraded to the next level through experimentation with various breads, condiments, seasonings, and actual varieties of the savory fruit."

Some Luscious Soup Options To Combine With A Tomato Sandwich

Try Thinking About Crab-Based Choices

Michelle Wallace of B'Tween Sandwich Co. in Houston via mashed.com offers some thoughts about succulent pairings that are well-suited to the tomato sandwich.

"For a soup option, Wallace suggests an elegant twist: a bowl of crab bisque or decadent she-crab soup. 'The pairing of crab and tomatoes is a delicious flavor affinity,'" she explains. The "creaminess" of the bisque or soup beautifully offsets the wonderfully pungent taste of the tomato.

For Loads Of Delicious Crunch, Add A Few Potato Chips

The Humble Chip Gives A Flavorful Boost To A Sandwich

"I am a firm believer that there is a potato chip for every sandwich out there," Wallace says. "The extra tang, crunch, and saltiness is quite pleasant to the overall experience." She suggests salt and vinegar chips.

I'm A Pickle Fan Myself

There Are All Different Kinds Of Pickles That Bring A Welcome Note Of Crunch And Juiciness To A Dish

I love pickles. They add so much flavor to what you are eating, whether it's a burger, a sandwich, or another dish. Many kinds are out there - dill, gherkins, half sour, and bread and butter pickles are just a few typical ones.

Some have a mild taste. Others are more assertive. But pickles are a handy choice for that little something additional to have with a sandwich.

Whatever you decide to eat along with your tomato sandwich, have a wonderful meal!