It's hard to keep up with what's worth watching so we're here to help. Wide Open Country will be sharing our picks each month from all of the big streaming platforms with our favorite recommendations to watch. From new releases to old classics you might have missed, here are all of our streaming picks for the month of July.

Netflix

Show: Virgin River Season 4

Release Date: July 20

Starring: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson

The folks in the dreamy town of Virgin River are back for another season! Season 3 ended with multiple cliffhangers...Mel is pregnant, so what does the future hold for her and Jack? What about Doc and Hope, who is in the hospital after that accident? Seems like our favorite teen romance is over since Lizzie told Ricky they both need to move on...or is it? There's a lot of drama for such a small town and we'll finally get to see what's in store for all of our favorite characters. The plus side of Netflix is the entire series is available at once so expect some serious binging the week of July 20.

Hulu

Movie: Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Release Date: 2007, leaving Hulu 7/31

Starring: John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer, Tim Meadows, and Kristen Wiig

If you just watched Elvis and are looking for a new biopic, consider this seriously underrated comedy. It pokes fun at the biopic genre in general, with the lead character "Dewey Cox" nodding to various notable country artists ranging from Johnny Cash to Hank Williams. It's a movie that is very silly, but actually has great music and it's fun to pick it apart to see what musician served as inspiration for what scene. It's also just an easy watch, which is something I think we could all use from time to time. Check it out for the first time or revisit Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story for some laughs before it officially leaves Hulu at the end of the month.

Amazon Prime

Movie: Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Release Date: July 1

Starring: Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas

As much as it's fun to keep on top of all of the new content out there, sometimes it's overwhelming and it's comforting to go back and revisit an old classic. One of the many new films hitting Amazon in July is this old western from 1957 centered around the legendary shootout at the O.K. Corral. Lancaster brings to life the lawman Wyatt Earp with Kirk Douglas taking on his friend and associate, Doc Holliday. If you love Tombstone or old-school John Wayne films, I highly recommend checking out this movie.

Peacock

Show: Rutherford Falls

Release Date: Season 2 released June 2022

Starring: Ed Helms, Michael Greyeyes, Jana Schmieding, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan

If you haven't taken advantage of Peacock's original Rutherford Falls, July is the perfect time to binge it. The second season just wrapped up at the end of June so you have two seasons full of laughs to enjoy. The comedy series is centered around two friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), and the drama in their small town. The major wants to move a statue of Nathan's ancestor which he fights to maintain, while Reagan juggles her loyalties to her people, the Minishonka Nation.

AMC Plus

Show: Dark Winds

Release Date: Season finale July 10

Starring: Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Noah Emmerich, and Rainn Wilson

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is one of the best new shows I've seen recently. Set in 1971, the series takes place on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation, following the local tribal police as they investigate a series of crimes. It's a really interesting modern western mystery and has officially been renewed for a second season. So there's more to come after you make it through its first six episodes, which will be wrapping up on July 10.

HBO Max

Movie: The Last Movie Stars

Release Date: July 21

Starring: Martin Scorsese, Paul Newman, Melanie Griffith, Sally Field

Another new documentary worth checking out this month is The Last Movie Stars by director/actor Ethan Hawke. If you're a sucker for the Golden Age of Hollywood this is definitely for you. The six-part series is centered around the careers and personal lives of Joanna Woodward and Paul Newman, one of the most beloved love stories in Hollywood. Old interviews with Newman will be featured as well as interviews with family and friends to discuss their legacy.

"It's an honor to share Joanne and Paul's inspiring life and love story with audiences this summer," Hawke said. "I'm especially thrilled that a project we've poured so much heart and soul into now has its home at HBO Max, a platform known for celebrating and championing the documentary artform."

