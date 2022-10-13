Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Let me tell you a secret: the early days of the pandemic instilled in me a laziness whereby I only washed my hair once a week. Before you groan in disgust, hear me out. I had discovered the secrets of dry shampoo which transformed my hair into a perfectly appropriate Zoom version. Since we weren't really allowed to mingle with others, I was complacent in having this expedited option version for my virtual meetings.

But, like everything in life, moderation is necessary. I ended up using too much dry shampoo and it stopped working; in fact, it doesn't actually clean your hair, but the starch or alcohol ingredients in the formula absorb oil in the hair and make it only appear to be cleaner and fluffier. In order to truly clean the hair, you need to use shampoo which will thicken, volumize, and soften the hair. It can be a puzzle to navigate product ingredients and labels to find the right type of shampoo, especially if you have fine hair. After all, things like sulfate and paraben-free are not always common in everyone's vocabulary. If you are in the market for a volumizing shampoo that will clean your hair, continue reading below.

1. An Affordable Option for Straight Hair

If Mondays are difficult for you and you rather press snooze than get to work, then we guarantee this shampoo will be one of the reasons why you want to kickstart your week. This volumizing shampoo adds body to thin, flat or lifeless hair and thoroughly cleans it with only vegan ingredients. This item is suitable for straight and fine hair, and for those who struggle with hair growth, it is formulated with ginger root extract that stimulates hair growth. Don't blame us if you need a haircut after continued use!

Advertisement

2. Best for All Hair Types

Whether you have straight, wavy, curly or coily hair, this shampoo is an elixir for fine hair folks. The color-safe shampoo breathes life into fine hair with a formula that tackles the common hair concerns we all face. One of the key benefits is that the formula contains biotin which strengthens and reinforces hair, chia seed oil which thickens and volumizes it, and hydrolyzed keratin which smooths frizz and adds shine. OUAI products are beloved among the hair community; after all, they are top notch products that were created by celebrity stylist Jen Atkin aka the woman behind the Kardashian sisters' hair.

Read More: 5 Hair Curlers for Heatless Curls, Bouncy Curls, Waves & More

3. A Quality Shampoo Under $6

Remember that ingredient "biotin" we repeatedly measure? Well, there's no secret that it is the star ingredient in the OGX thick and full biotin shampoo. The formula is infused with vitamin B7 and collagen which thickens the hair and gives it the much needed boost you are looking for. For people with finer hair, they especially appreciate how their flat hair continues to look volumized after repeated use. Plus, the smell of bergamot, jasmine and vanilla is irresistible.

4. A Volumizing Shampoo That Smells Like Peppermint

I personally love the smell of peppermint because it gives me this feeling of ultimate cleanliness. This volumizing shampoo creates fullness for fine hair and builds body and volume at the same time. Aveda products have long existed on the market due to their stellar formula and brand packing. One user in particular, who survived breast cancer, said that this shampoo gave back volume in her hair that she lost due to chemo. Even her friends and family noticed the invisible change!

Advertisement

5. A Great Option for Hair Loss

Ayurvedic medicine has been around and used for thousands of years; the intention is to cleanse the body and restore balance naturally. For those who have fine hair and suffer from hair loss, this shampoo is a savior because it contains nutrients and minerals that are rich to promote hair growth and hair thickening. For instance, the formula contains amla (which has a rich source of vitamin C) and increases blood circulation to the scalp to strengthen hair follicles, as well as shikakai, which adds shine to the hair. One male user even noted how this shampoo helped slow down his receding hairline.

6. A Volumizing Shampoo That Strengthens Hair

Okay, so maybe rice and wheat are not items that you associate with hair cleanliness, but we guarantee there is a method to this madness. This Kiehl's shampoo is infused with hydrolyzed wheat and rice protein that actually improve hair volume and hair strength. The formula also has honey, an emollient, that moisturizes and softens hair strands. For those with fine hair, this shampoo will coat their hair with a volumizing complex for a thicker appearance. All we're saying is, don't knock it until you try it!

Related Videos