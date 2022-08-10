Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

After spending a great deal of time putting on makeup and looking fabulous, the last thing you want is for it to move. Behold the coveted setting spray, which will keep your makeup looking fresh for hours on end. A setting spray is made up of water, alcohol and a film former, all of which work together to lockdown your makeup. Many setting sprays are alcohol or water-based; alcohol-based sprays are more effective in their holds, while the water-based setting sprays are hydrating. Depending on your skin type, you may choose to pick one type over the other. For example, for those with dry skin, matte setting sprays don't work and it's preferable to pick setting sprays that will leave the skin looking fresh. For those with oiler skin, pick a formula that's less greasy and won't leave bumps or uneven makeup.

A setting spray can be used in a few ways. The most common is to spray it over your face after you're done applying your makeup, though some prefer using a beauty blender to apply a small bit to cover up dry patches or creased makeup. Whatever your style is, here are a few great setting spray options for you so you can maintain your glam all day long. We recommend trial and error to find the best fit for you.

1. Our Top Pick for Oily Skin

This setting spray has you and your skin covered. The lightweight, water-based spray quickly absorbs into the skin and holds makeup for up to 16 hours. That means you can apply a full face in the morning and are guaranteed to look the same, without an oily exterior, at the end of the evening. This formula is especially recommended for those with oily skin types and completes a matte finish. If you are the type to travel, consider buying a travel version to stay flawless on the go.

Advertisement

Read More: 5 of Our Favorite Makeup Removers for All Skin Types

2. Best Spray for a Dewy Finish

Since you're clearly serving a look, you need to preserve it too. Made with snow mushroom extract which helps hydrate skin, and cactus water and goji berry extract which protects skin against environmental stressors, you are guaranteed to have hydrated and refreshed skin all day-long. Though a bit of a splurge purchase, fans love the ultra-lightness of this formula and the smell of the mist.

3. An Affordable Spray for All Skin Types

This product works really well as a primer over a morning moisturizer which serves as a great layer to apply foundation to. For those with discolored areas on skin, Neutrogena's makeup setting spray will smooth out any blemishes for flawless makeup application. Armed with a radiance-booster and skin-perfector, this will lock your makeup with a lightweight mist. Fans swear by Neutrogena products.

4. Our Favorite Pick for Summertime Heat

Urban Decay isn't lying when they say they're the real OGs for setting spray. If you had a YouTube beauty guru era, then you know. Their setting spray lowers the temperature of your makeup to keep foundation and eyeshadow in place for up to 16 hours. Whether you have oily or dry skin, this is one of the best sprays for your makeup. It's vegan, weightless, and will definitely exceed your expectations -- even after a night of dancing or in extreme heat. If you're a dancer, cheerleader, or sweat a lot, give it a try.

Advertisement

A customer wrote: "I can't say enough good things about the all nighter spray. It keeps my look fresh which consists of like 20 pieces of makeup. Plus i sweat alot at work and i just dab the sweat right off with a napkin and no makeup comes with it. I've tried alot of setting sprays with dry skin and this lasts the longest."

5. Best Primer + Setting Spray Duo

Milani is a TikTok favorite, especially this setting spray. It's high-quality but still affordable. You can use this spray as a primer, which is such a win when it comes to consolidating your makeup bag for travel (and your wallet). Prep your face with the formula and use it after applying makeup for the best results. It'll also come in handy for hot summer days where makeup just wants to melt off.

Related Videos