The 4 Best Portable Heaters to Use This Winter

If you're someone who is always cold, winter is the time of year you're going to need to bring out a few key pieces of gear: from heated blankets to wool base layers, there's lots of products that can help keep you warm and toasty during snowy evenings. Perhaps the product that will go the furthest in your battle against cold fingers and toes is the portable heater. Affordable and lightweight, if you find the best portable heater to suit your needs, it can really pack a punch. When looking for the right one for your household, we considered a few types to showcase -- because you may want to use one just for yourself, you may want to use it outdoors or in a tent, or you may want to heat up a small room or bedroom with it. These categories guided our selections, and we think we found the best ones you can find online for a fairly decent price, too. Most importantly, they needed to have safety features: all of the selections on our list have automatic shut-off in case the device overheats or tips over. As always, it's very important to follow the manufacturer's guidelines when it comes to your portable heater, and as a general rule, you'll want to unplug it whenever the heater is not in use or when you leave the house. However, when used correctly, you'll find that a portable heater keeps you and your family warm without taking up a large amount of space, making a lot of noise, or expelling a lot of energy -- which will keep you warm without costing you a lot of money on your next electric bill. We rounded up our favorites below:

1. The Best Personal Heater

This personal, portable electric space heater is perfect for personal use: so whether you're working in a drafty cubicle or are tired of fighting the thermostat wars with a family that runs hot, than this is the one for you. It features two ways you can use it: a six-foot, 200 volt cord and a two-prong outlet, and it only draws two amps of power for maximum energy efficiency. While it won't heat up a small room, it's a must-have for personal use. Plus, the safety features will give you peace of mind: it has automatic shut-off protection should it overheat, and it's cool to the touch. The red on/off button also makes it easy to keep track of usage.

2. The Best Portable Heater To Use Outdoors

This Little Buddy portable heater is great for outdoor use but is also safe to use indoors like in a garage or a tent -- and because it weighs only one pound, it's easy to keep cozy on a campsite, patio, or wherever else you work outdoors. It heats up with a simple propane cylinder (it's not included, but find a four-pack here), and will last a little under six hours. It also has important protections like an accidental tip-off switch and a low oxygen sensor that will shut off the system, but as this is a propane heater, make sure you're using it with at least four square inches of ventilation.

3. An Option That Heats Up A Full Room

This small, portable electric heater has a handle and heats up a room up to 200 square feet in seconds. 200 square feet will adequately heat up a studio apartment, a smaller living room, and a bedroom, so it's a great option for the winter. It has two heat settings and even a cool air fan, so you'll use it all year long, too. We like the smart features of this as well: it heats up to its programmed temperature, turns off when its done, and turns back on when the room dips back down. It also has automatic safety features that will turn the device off automatically if it overheats or tips over, and it runs fairly quietly at only 45 decibels. One reviewer writes: "Don't be fooled by the size this little heater puts out some heat! With the sudden drop in temps in my area I purchased two so far to keep the rooms we occupy the most warm. And they definitely do the trick!"

4. The Best Portable Heater That Oscillates

If you want to spend a few more dollars and get a few more features, try out this Dreo Oscillating heater. It will warm up a room around 200 square feet, but oscillates 70 degrees for an event, consistent heating function -- and best of all, it comes with a remote control so you can adjust the temperature right from the couch. It has a hidden handle for easy carrying, an adjustable timer for up to 12 hours, and a washable and detachable filter for easy cleaning. It uses an energy-saving fan to help you save on your electric bill, and it even goes up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. As all of the models we chose, it also has automatic shut-off should it overheat or tip over.

This post was originally published on July 19, 2021 and has been updated by the Wide Open Country Commerce Team.

