You've committed to your multi-step skincare routine, but did you remember your lips? Just like the rest of your face, your lips need some TLC and need to be exfoliated. If your lips tend to get chapped because of cold or dry weather, sun damage, or frequently licking them, continue reading. Chapped lips (medically known as cheilitis) can happen to anyone at any age, but occurs because the skin on the lips is thinner and more sensitive than the skin everywhere else. So, when your lips become exposed to different elements (i.e. varying temperatures) or are dehydrated, a rash can develop and they become irritated.

Maybe you are used to slapping on some vaseline on your lips (which has its benefits for sure), but there are other lip scrubs and lip exfoliators on the market that are suitable for your individual needs. The key is to ensure that your lips remain luscious and hydrated no matter if you're wearing lipstick, a lip balm, or nothing at all.

We've done the hard work of finding the best lip scrubs for soft, uncracked lips so that you never have to worry twice if they're in tip top shape.

1. Our Top Pick

If you love the smell and taste of white chocolate, you have to order this product ASAP. This lip scrub is made with vegan white chocolate, vanilla and honey and is perfect to scrub dry lips until they are soft. The biggest reason why they have this softening ability is because the product is formulated with jojoba oil which is a softener and honey that locks in moisture. Users especially love how it alleviates their cold sores; for extra softness, some recommend applying twice to fully remove the dead skin.

2. A Hydrating Option for Lipstick Lovers

If you are the type who loves wearing lipstick, remember that your lips need a little love beforehand. This hydrating lip scrub gently exfoliates dry, flaky lips to help your lip balm absorb moisture better and have your lipstick apply and stay flawlessly. The not so secret ingredients are the nourishing neem seed oil and hyaluronic acid that sink deeply into your pout to help hydrate, firm and protect lips from future drying, cracking or chapping. Users love how a little bit of the scrub goes a long way and leaves the skin feeling luscious.

3. A CBD Infused Lip Scrub

Beauty products including CBD are all the craze right now, and this smoothing lip polish does not disappoint. It has exfoliating sugar crystals and antioxidant rich hemp oil that smooths lip lines for a youthful pout. The balm's natural oils are beloved by users for the nourishment and moisture they provide. Plus, the pineapple smell and taste will make you feel like you're on a tropical island, even if you're sitting in your living room in 10 degree weather.

4. A Quality Pick Under $10

We all know that avocado belongs on toast, but did you know that this avocado scrub also belongs on your lips? This powerful moisturizing barrier is made up of 100% avocado extract and contains properties that provide relief by removing dry skin from the lips and providing them a rejuvenating boost. Simply take a small amount and massage onto the lip and remove excess dry skin by wiping off with a soft cloth. Users especially love the taste and the smell, and at under $10 we'd say, stock up on two or three to make it through the year.

5. An Easy Application Lip Scrub

Maybe you're a Rihanna fan, or just a fan of smooth, kissable lips, but this scrubstick made from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna may become an essential in your makeup bag. It is lightweight, non-greasy, and nurtures the lips without all the mess or multiple use of products. It goes on like lipstick and provides exfoliation to dry, flakey lips with a simple application. Plus, it's highly portable so you will want to pack it everywhere you go.

6. A Drugstore Favorite

Burt's Bees has a great collection of lip scrubs that treat lips by exfoliation in various dry conditions. The key ingredient in this scrub is the repurposed Brazilian coffee grounds that work to exfoliate the dry skin when you scrub in a circular motion. This nutrient-rich formula primes the lips so that you can apply your lipstick or lipgloss over it. If mocha is not your thing, you can also go for the regular chapstick that's been a crowd favorite. Personally, this lip scrub lives rent free in my purse and I use at least two through the winter season.

