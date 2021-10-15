Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I'm all for saving money and not being wasteful. However, the older you get, the more you realize how important it is to invest in good sleep. If you don't have the comfiest pillows and blankets yet, it's time to shop, y'all. I even recommend getting a mattress you'll love, but if you're on a budget, I'd say the next best thing that will make a world of difference is a heated mattress pad.

Sleeping on the best heated mattress pad will make your back feel good right before bed. I love my heated blanket, but this is great for targeting your back as you relax in bed. Here are five of the best heated mattress pads for every budget.

Top-Rated Mattress Pads You'll Want to Use Every Night

Serta's mattress pad is a great pick for those needing various heat settings. There are 10, meaning even the pickiest of sleepers can find a setting they'll love.

It's made from soft fabric and has thin wires built in to prevent bulkiness. Preheat the bed while you shower, put the kids to bed, or finish up dishes. There's a 3-year warranty.

Grab this option for king-size beds. It looks like this couple is enjoying the different heat settings for their side of the bed. Hey, not everyone will be able to agree on the same heat level!

Treat your favorite college student to a heating pad for their bed. It's perfect for year-round use, but a dorm resident will definitely love it if they're going to college in a state that experiences cold winters they're not quite used to yet. They'll love staying toasty!

The heated bedding pad has 10 personalized heat settings and has a 10-hour auto shut-off feature. Safety features to prevent overheating are important, especially for dorm rooms and apartments.

The twin size is a top-pick under $60.

Read More: Heated Slippers Are Perfect Work From Home Shoes

Eddie Bauer's heating pad uses low-voltage technology that's safe in the presence of moisture. The electric mattress pad has dual controls that have an automatic shut-off feature after 10 hours of use.

This will definitely prevent you from having to constantly adjust the thermostat. I don't know about you, but sleeping with the heater on full blast is uncomfortable for me. I will wake up sweating! Now, if you fall asleep with a temperature range that's too high and wake up with night sweats, no worries. The heating pad is machine washable.

Keep it clean all year long for cozy relaxation.

Perfect Fit's mattress pad comes in sizes twin through California king size. Choose this option for the best waterproof mattress pad!

The dual controls automatically shut off after 10 hours for convenience, and the zoned heating comes in handy for couples.

This pick here is the best option for various bed sizes. I mean, there has to be a size in stock for everyone! There's even a twin XL size, and that's typically the size of dorm room beds.

With 10 temperature settings and an automatic shut-off safety feature, you can't go wrong with this heating pad either.

For memory foam mattress toppers and electric blankets, visit Amazon.

Related Videos