Curling hair can be time consuming, and I'd rather sleep in an extra 30 minutes before transforming my straight tresses into magnificent curls. Still, I get bored of just wearing my hair straight. There's only so much I can do to keep things interesting, so I have to whip out my curler from time to time to switch things up. Whether you prefer tight, bouncy curls, or looser waves, there are ways to curl your hair without a single visit to the hair salon. There are so many hair curlers that are in the market at the moment so it can be overwhelming to find one that is the perfect fit for your hair type and length.

The breakdown for hair curlers is as follows: the smaller the barrel, the tighter the curl. When researching curlers to add to your arsenal of hair tools, opt for one with multiple heat settings, keeping in mind that lower heat settings prevent hair damage, though depending on the hairstyle you want to create, you might need a variety to work through. Also, you may want to pick a tool that has multiple barrel widths in case one day you prefer a different curl tightness, or if you are sharing the hair tool with a friend or a family member!

Here are some of the time-tested hair curlers that create magical curls that look like you're about to walk the red carpet any time.

1. Best Option to Prevent Heat Damage

I saw a TikTok trend about producing heatless hair curlers and I knew I had to test it out for myself. Before innovative hair tools, women were creating seamless curls with hair rollers or from everyday items they had around the house like soft rags and towels that they no longer used. Taking a page out of their book, this heatless hair curler is a modernized version that transforms straight hair into bouncy curly hair sans heat damage. All you have to do is section the hair into two parts, fix the curling stain ribbon with a hair clip on the top of your head, and straight braid the hair on each side. Once braided, wind the hair around the curling ribbon and secure with a scrunchie. Either leave overnight and sleep on it, or keep in place for a few hours and see your hair transformed into effortless curls. This method is preferred by many who are always on the go and works for all hair lengths.

2. Best Budget Curling Wand

If you tend to cut or grow out your hair as often as the seasons change, then this budget-friendly 5-in-1 curling wand set is for you. The curling wand comes with different barrels ranging from bouncy curls to loose waves and everything in between. It also features an adjustable heat setting at two temperatures which leaves smooth and silky tresses. For the newbie curler, this is a great investment because of the ease in which you can curl your hair and don't worry about burning yourself in the process because it comes with a glove! Given the lightweight packaging and dual voltage capacity, this is an ideal choice for trips around the world.

3. Best Curling Iron for Long Hair

As someone who has really long hair, it's hard to find a curling iron that would get hot enough to hold the amount of hair I have without spraying an excessive amount of hair spray to keep the curls. This hair curler though is designed with a long barrel that holds longer hair at different temperature settings. After curling, it's good to run your fingers (or a soft hair brush) through your hair for softer waves.

4. Best Curling Iron for Short Hair (and Travel)

If you're going through a short hair phase, then this hair curler is for you. Short hair doesn't have to be difficult to curl and you can still achieve tousled curls and waves. This travel size mini curling iron is portable and can remain with you wherever you are. It also is equipped with tourmaline ceramic plates so that heat is distributed evenly for silky smooth curls. The tool actually doubles as a 2-in-1 straightener so that if you change your mind to straighten your hair instead, you can without carrying additional tools.

5. Best Option for Farrah Fawcett-Inspired Hair

The price of the Dyson Air Wrap certainly hurts my bank account, but there's a reason why it is a beloved tool amongst the hair community. The main buzz around the Dyson air wrap is the ease in which your morning hair routine can be completed. The box comes with numerous attachments, including a rough dryer, brushes and curling barrels. The curling barrels are truly magical; all you need to do is wrap your hair around the two barrels (which have arrows pointing left and right to let you know which side of the head it is for), and then watch the hair wrap itself around without any effort. If you are confused, there are video tutorials on the website to assist you as you try this technique out for yourself. But, we get that dishing out almost $600 is not for everyone, so keep an eye out for sales that occur from time to time, or add this to your wishlist for that special someone to give you for the holidays.

