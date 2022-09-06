Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Every individual has different skin types, so it's no surprise that there are special foundations that are created for those who have an oilier skin type. Oily skin is perfectly normal, and usually happens because one's sebaceous glands (the glands responsible for producing sebum, an oily substance that moisturize our skin and hair), overproduce sebum. Oily skin can also be a result of genetics, not using the right skin and makeup products, and geographical climate and environment.

When wearing foundation, you want to make sure that you are selecting formulas that leave a smooth finish without leaving the face overly shiny or looking even oilier. This means looking for more powder-based foundations or formulas that strategically lock in oil. Because skin type can also vary through the seasons and hormonal levels, it's important to speak to a dermatologist on what he or she recommends for your specific skin. Be cautious about trying out different products because you could have an adverse reaction on your face. Plus, makeup (especially foundation and concealers) tend to be on the expensive side, so sampling multiple companies may not be the most cost-effective option.

Here are our favorites based on budget and user reviews so that your makeup bag is never missing a foundation.

1. Our Favorite Budget Foundation

Revlon is an icon in the beauty and makeup industry and this liquid foundation does not disappoint. It comes in a variety of different shades (43 to be exact) so there is a color fit for every one. The oil-free, fragrance-free formula creates a flawless look for up to 24 hours and will not budge regardless of whether you are sweating or spending a great deal of time in the heat. The formula is also made with vitamin E to help nourish the skin and leave an oil-free matte finish once applied.

2. A Foundation for a Natural Matte Finish

The bestselling foundation from Lancôme has an oil-free, 24-hour wear formula that covers imperfections with a thin consistency. Though on the pricer end, your skin is guaranteed to look smooth without fading as your day goes on. The formula is made to keep the skin looking clean and effortless without having to reapply overtime. For best results, apply a light moisturizer to the skin and then apply the formula with a brush to even out the foundation.

3. A Foundation for Sensitive Skin

The Clinique Stay Matte foundation is every oil skin person's dream solution. Made with an oil-free, weightless fluid foundation, it has a gel-cream texture that blends well with skin to help absorb shine, control oil and resist sweat. Users especially love how it provides all day long coverage without feeling like you have caked on a lot of product on your face. For those who have both oily skin and sensitive skin, this formula will protect against irritants and keep skin looking natural and dewy fresh.

4. A Splurge That's So Worth It

Users of the Hourglass liquid powder foundation swear by how quickly it dries and settles into a powder once applied to the face. You will never need to purchase blotting paper to absorb excess skin oil. This foundation is formulated with cashmere kaolinite clay which controls oil that can lead to blemishes. One fan who swears by this foundation even says, "If you have oily skin, this product is a MUST. I've tried just about every type of foundation out there, whether it be liquid, powder or any type of concoction you can put on your face. I have very oily skin and I'd never quite found one that could control the oil and keep my face looking perfect and flawless all day long. but this foundation can." Don't believe us? Find the right shade for you and try it out.

Another Great Option is from Sona Beauty. As a South Asian woman, I often struggle finding the right skin tone for my complexion. Thanks to Sona Beauty, a South Asian female founded brand, I've not only found the right color for my pigmentation, but one that goes on effortlessly. Found in 30 shades, the foundation is oily skin friendly and formulated as a satin-matte finish with buildable overage.

5. Coverage for Light Makeup Days

If you are the type of person who tends to wear very little makeup or coverage, then this oil-free stick foundation should be part of your everyday makeup essentials. This stick is great for contouring and shaping the face because you can select the areas, blemishes, or pigmentation that requires covering without the hassle of applying foundation to your entire face. The stick comes in eight different shades and at the price point, you can even pick up a few shades should you tan over the summer months. Users also appreciate how the formula provides natural coverage that leaves the skin feeling fresh and not greasy.

