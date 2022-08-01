Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Long lashes are so in right now. Women everywhere are rocking full lashes at the gym, on their grocery runs, on a night out, or at the office. While I love the way my face transforms after applying on fake lashes, I don't love the amount of time it takes me to do it (I'm a newbie, don't judge). Despite my amateur lash skills, I appreciate the way the right mascara elevates my eyes sans effort. There are so many mascara brands on the market right now, but I will be the first to admit that I love the way the best drugstore mascaras take my lashes to new lengths for a price cheaper than a glass of wine during happy hour.

If you are looking to upgrade your everyday makeup necessities, then all you need to do is walk over to your closest drugstore and pick up some of these favorites adored by beauty editors and women like you and me everywhere. These picks are great for those who like a lash lift look, a bold eye, and even those who need a waterproof mascara for beach days. All of our favorites are under $15, so you won't break the bank trying out one (or two) of these mascaras. Keep scrolling to see which ones are your favorites and which ones you need to add to your cart, pronto.

1. Our Favorite Cheap Mascara

It doesn't get any cheaper than this. At under $3, this is a classic mascara that you won't feel bad losing after a night out. The full spiral brush is enriched with Vitamin E to soften and moisturize your lashes. The mascara is waterproof, sweatproof, and smudge- resistant. So much, in fact, that one fan says, "I've cried with mascara on, and it held in place." No ugly crying here. The mascara is also cruelty-free, gluten-free, and sulfate free. It's also ophthalmologist tested and safe for contact wearers. Putting mascara on with contacts in can be very irritating, so this is a relief to contact wearers everywhere.

2. Our Favorite Vegan Brand

Though a slightly drier formula than others on this list, the Makeup Revolution's mascara is another favorite. In as little as one swipe, this formula helps achieve instant length, lift, stretch and definition in your lashes making you feel and look glamorous. A customer wrote: "This mascara is AMAZING!!! I purchased it from Ulta first and when I needed a new one I searched for it on Amazon. It definitely has a 3d effect on your lashes. It lengthens, thickens and separates. I highly recommend this mascara." Also, a major perk of this brand: Makeup Revolution's beauty products are not tested on animals. They're PETA-certified, so shop Makeup Revolution knowing it's a cruelty-free option.

3. The Best Waterproof Mascara

An under $13 deal, this option is designed to build 8 times more volume while visibly lifting and separating lashes, so that it basically looks like you're wearing false lashes when you're not. For contact wearers, this is an ideal mascara because it will not bother your lenses. If less natural and more glam is your vibe, you'll need to click "add to cart" ASAP for this bad boy.

4. Best For a Bold Look Everyone Will Notice

While you're at your Target run (and don't blame us for all the other miscellaneous items you'll add to your cart), you may want to pick up this other Maybelline tube. One key difference for this mascara is that it will not clump and gives even more length and volume than The Flashies. Also, it is available in a range of intense bold shades, including Glam Black, Classic Black, and Glam Brown to truly make your eyes pop. This is definitely the mascara you'll want for girls' night out.

5. Best for Light Makeup Days

Burt's Bees is popular for its lip balm and moisturizers, but wait until you try their mascara. The Aflutter volumizing mascara is more of a natural mascara made with jojoba oil and community sourced beeswax that will last all day long. If you prefer a lash lift over lash extensions, this is the type of mascara you should go with. Fans love that their eyelashes won't fall out with this formula and is great even for those with sensitive eyes.

