Cowboy boots are a closet staple if you grew up in the South East or South Central states of the U.S. A pair of traditional cowboy boots goes well with western wear, and can even be worn to events like concerts, dinner, tailgates, weddings, and more celebrations. In Texas, we're big fans of wearing boots just about anywhere. Bar? Boots. Shopping? Boots. Heck, they're so popular here that they'll even make the top of Christmas lists each year. If you haven't received your dream pair of cowboy boots and are shopping for your own, we've got you covered. We rounded up some of our favorite cowboy boots for men and women. These boots come quality brands that make top-notch boots that will last. These boots are designed for various looks as well, so whether you're hitting a dance hall, wedding, or even the office, you'll find the perfect pair.

Also, if you're shopping for someone else, this list will make shopping easy. One of these pairs will match the gift recipient's personality -- fashionistas will enjoy a unique, bold boot, while your favorite guy with a taste for suits and skinny jeans may like a Chelsea boot. The great thing about boots is that there's a pair for all of your moods. Sometimes we're in the red boots at the bar turning heads and sometimes we're in a classic boot at a family dinner enjoying Texas Roadhouse (and getting disgustingly full of peanuts and rolls before ordering food). Check out our favorites below:

Best Cowboy Boots for Women

1. A Classic Square-Toe Boot

Here's a classic pair of square-toed western boots for women. A traditional look (brown boots and western stitching) is great for matching western or casual summery outfits like jeans, floral tops, and tank tops from your favorite brands. I love finding cute tops on SHEIN and Princess Polly that are dressy but still casual enough to wear with jeans or denim shorts -- and they pair perfectly with boots and denim bottoms. Ariat is a leading brand for all things western, so owning a pair of their boots shows you know how to shop for quality boots. Their 100% leather boots have a 1.5-inch heel and are super lightweight. The outsole offers support and cushioning, so whether you're walking for hours or dancing, you'll find these comfortable.

2. Best Zip Bootie

Tecovas is another brand that delivers nothing but quality. They're designed in Austin, Texas and handcrafted in León, New Mexico. You can tell each artisan puts lots of work (and love) into each boot. Here at Wide Open Country, we're big fans of Tecovas, and I'm pretty sure almost every staff member here owns a pair. (Not kidding.) All of their boots are worth obsessing over, especially their ankle boots. They are too cute! They're a great option for those who want a minimalist cowboy look -- you don't feel too pressured to look "western" in a pair of ankle boots. You can pair them with shorts, skirts, and almost any type of jean. They're also popular for people who have wide calves. The zip bootie has a 2.5-inch heel and a snip toe. They definitely have a different look than classic western boots, but they still give you the same western flair we all know and love. They're available in calfskin, bovine and Sienna suede. Choose from five different colors.

3. Best Knee High Boots

Knee high boots are a must for dive bars, bachelorette parties, or anywhere you may end up line dancing (after a few ranch waters). These boots will certainly break some necks, especially if paired with some figure flattering jeans or shorts. They're not for everyone, but every cool girl needs a pair. Surely your favorite country legends wouldn't be caught in knee high western boots, but this is where western meets your personal style and confidence. Dolce Vita's boots have a two-inch heel, leather upper, and inset side-zip closure. A customer said they wore them for 6+ hours and they didn't cause any discomfort. Choose from three different colors.

4. A Unique Boot for Bar Hopping & Concerts

The boot name says it all. As someone who's been obsessed with red boots since watching Julianne Hough's Footloose, I think it's time I finally get a pair. These red hot boots are perfect for dancing, rodeos and the bar. Personally, I'd ditch the pearl snap shirts for these boots and pair them with vintage tees and shorts or straight-leg jeans. They're definitely not the pair of boots you'd wear to a wedding, but they are the kind of boots you bring out for a special occasion, like a birthday or bachelorette party. The boots have a leather upper and 4-inch heel. The heel isn't even the best part though, because the fringe on the back is everything, along with the pointed toe.

5. The Perfect Suede Boots for Summer

These are my current boots from Tecovas, and I love them. A lot. They're comfortable and surprisingly have stayed pretty clean for a while now. They are water-resistant, and might even resist a little beer spills as well (just saying). Sky Blue is a great spring or summertime boot, but you can always get a darker pair for fall and winter looks. They're very versatile. I've worn them with jeans and turtle necks, and even shorts and a crop top.

Best Cowboy Boots for Men

6. A Classic Boot

Ariat's Circuit Wagner Western Boot is a classic look to match your western wear and favorite slacks. Having a pair of tan boots in your closet is a necessity for cowboys. They're simple, yet the stitch pattern is so detailed that they'll pair perfectly with pearl snaps and must-have cowboy gear. The leather boots have superior cushioning for all-day wear and a midsole built for comfort and rebound. Even though they're made for just about anything in your closet, don't be fooled -- they're approved for riding.

7. Best Boots for Formal Events

The Cartwright comes in four colors, including midnight calf and stout bovine. Each individual color is gorgeous and perfect for pairing with anything you may wear to a western wedding, rodeo, concert, or any celebration. Customers lean toward this shiny boot for a classy look and they aren't disappointed. One customer called the Cartwright the best boots they have ever bought! The round toe boots have a 1.5-inch heel and are finished with Tecova's signature stitching.

8. Best Chelsea Boots

The Chance is where the dress shoe meets cowboy boots. Pick between two materials -- chestnut calfskin or rust roughout suede, a 100% water-resistant leather. Both materials are dressy enough for straight leg jeans and slacks. When you're not sure how to dress up a casual outfit, dress it up with these boots, or feel free to add a dash of western style to your slacks for the office. If you're hitting up happy hour (especially downtown Austin, Texas) on a Friday after work, you'll need these boots.

9. Our Favorite Black Boots

If you want to embody that same energy Johnny Cash (and Rip Wheeler) give off, buy some black western wear, including cowboy boots. Black boots are hot. A pair of tan boots are a staple, but there's just something about black boots that give off a sexy masculine and feminine energy. These boots come from Laredo, a top-rated brand for affordable cowboy boots. These black leather boots have a heel height of 1.75 inches and are super comfy. The cushion insole provides hours of comfort for all-day wear on the ranch or dance floor. You'll be able to easily slip these on for any occassion.

10. Best Alligator Boot

If you're no stranger to cowboy boots, then you know alligator boots naturally become part of your shopping wishlist after owning a few pairs of western boots. We say wishlist because, well, alligator boots are an absolute splurge. Almost $700 for a pair of boots is a lot, but when it comes to Tecovas and quality American alligator boots, it's worth it. Each pair features a unique scale pattern and a calfskin shaft. They're fantastic boots for formal events or casual wear, so wear them to a barn-themed wedding or your favorite sports bar.