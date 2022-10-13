Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Growing up in a South Asian household, it was a Sunday ritual for my mother to massage coconut oil into my scalp, making her way to the entire length of my hair, and braiding it into a tight braid. This method, now known as "hair slugging", but a popular Indian practice, was commonplace among my community and my original form of hair conditioning. In fact, it wasn't until my young adulthood that I began to seek out new conditioners for hair that didn't use hair oil, simply because I didn't live close to home anymore.

Hair conditioners are a pivotal part of hair health because they make hair softer and easier to manage, and also protects and repairs hair shafts from damage. For those with fine hair, conditioners are especially helpful because they add fullness and volume so the hair looks and feels like it has more body. If you are losing hair or always have hair on the finer side, you will want to seek out products that have collagen, coconut oil, shea butter, avocado and biotin, which will nourish the hair and fix any damage.

Below we have rounded up some of the best-smelling and affordable hair conditioners on the market so that your hair can look like it just received a salon treatment sans the expensive price tag.

1. Best for Color Treated Hair

For those with color treated fine hair, this conditioner will reinvigorate and prolong color. In fact, one of the star ingredients in this formula is the Amazonian Lilac Clay which reduces brassiness; combined with the Rahua Elixir, hair molecules will push color pigment deeply into the hair. Repeat bi-weekly or weekly depending on hair type and damage severity. We get that this product may be on the higher range of your price list, but it's worth the amount of reinvigoration your hair will receive. Also, users love how soft and shiny their hair is after use.

2. A Conditioner for UV & Pollution Damage

Your scalp needs some regular love to ensure that hair is growing strong and most importantly, healthy. Although most conditioners will make hair look shiny, this conditioner takes it a step further. The micro protein amino-acids drive deep into the hair shaft to repair and strengthen hair that has been damaged by UV and environmental pollution. The hair shine will come back, no doubt, but so will the strength of your hair.

3. Best for Curly Hair

As the name accurately says, this strengthening conditioner is a miracle, especially those with finer hair. The formula includes rich black honey and hydrating coconut oil that leaves the hair feeling clean and smooth without harsh sulfates. In fact, the coconut oil (which is something I would often put in my hair during hair slugging), has inherent properties that leave the hair cuticles soft. Users with fine, curly hair especially love this product because it makes their curls defined after continuous use. With a price point under 30 bucks, we'd say this one is a steal especially if you are in search of a miracle formula for your tresses.

4. Best for Frizz Control

One of the most notable things about this conditioner is that it is lightweight, and helps fine hair reduce its flatness for a fully, thicker look. The formula is patented with ingredients that help detangle the hair without leaving it heavy, and keep the hair cleaner for a longer period of time. Often, fine hair tends to look oily or greasy quicker, but a product like this will keep it visibly clean (which means you can take a break from all that dry shampoo you have been using!). Users also love the smell of the product, and how it helps with frizziness because it's armed with humidity control ingredients. Who knows, you might just be living proof that a good conditioner goes a long way.

5. A Quality Conditioner Under $8

This might just be the conditioner you buy every few months on automatic repayment. Given that it's under 10 bucks, this conditioner is an ideal buy for those who want to nourish their hair and not feel bad about it. The best way to use it is to first prepare and clean the hair with the shampoo which treats color-damaged hair as well. Then, add conditioner to lather the hair and gently rinse. The conditioner is made with the caffeine vitality complex which gently detangles fine hair without weighing it down. For optimal results, blow dry hair right after. Users love how the hair is lifted and volumized even if they only wash their hair once or twice a week. Definitely a product to take on your next tropical vacation.

