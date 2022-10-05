Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dry Skin can be unpleasant and irritating and there are a number of reasons why it impacts people of all ages. For some, xerosis or xeroderma (the technical name for dry skin) is caused by seasonal and environmental changes such as cold or dry weather. Others, it is related to excess sun damage without the proper SPF sunscreen. There's also harsh soaps and body washes without proper ingredients that can contribute to dry skin.

Concealer can be a magical item to hide a new pimple before a big occasion or cover up under-eye bags after a sleepless night, but it has to have the right balance of ingredients for your skin type. When looking for the best concealer for dry skin, it's important to select products that will hydrate the skin, otherwise the concealer can get stuck in creases around the impacted areas and produce a cakey feel or actually make your skin look less even. Finding the right concealer for dry skin types means being cognizant of ingredients like hyaluronic acid which can actually dry the skin out more, compared to peptides and vitamin E which helps seal in moisture on the skin and finish it in a silky smooth way.

Below we have rounded up the best concealers for dry skin at a range of price points and diversity of brands. Remember, always select what's best for you and when in doubt, contact your dermatologist for what product works best for your skin or speak to an experienced makeup artist for help.

Advertisement

1. Our Top Pick

Personally, I am a huge fan of KVD products and have used the concealer and foundation as part of my daily routine for years. This lightweight, full-coverage concealer is a long-wear, crease-resistant product with the same hydrating formula as the foundation which makes it a perfect product for those with dry skin that covers redness and blemishes with zero of the flakiness. Users also appreciate how small and compact this concealer is- perfect to throw into your makeup bag or purse for a touch-up while you're out.

2. A Budget-Friendly Pick We All Know & Love

Coming in under $5, this budget, yet effective concealer is every woman's dream tool without breaking the bank. But, don't let the price point fool you, as this concealer works just as well as its more expensive counterparts. It delivers a creamy, sheer formula that conceals blemishes and acne marks well; plus, there are 31 shades to pick from so there's a range of skin tones available. This concealer gives you the natural "no make-up" look that is viral on social media platforms these days.

Read More: 5 of the Best Setting Sprays to Lock in Your Makeup

3. A Concealer for Dark Circles

When I don't sleep well or have not drank enough water through the day, I often wake up the next day with dark undereye circles (an unwelcome reminder of my law school days!) This "eraser" of dark circles works wonders because it corrects the appearance of redness and brightens dull skin instantly. I often whip out this eraser when I am trying to get an instant refreshed look and don't have my arsenal of makeup items on hand. This is also a buildable concealer, so for fuller coverage, pair with a full face foundation and/or setting powder.

Advertisement

4. A Lightweight Concealer for Everyday Makeup

Remember those peptides and Vitamin E formula we talked about earlier? This Neutrogena brightening cream concealer has perfected its blend of peptides and vitamin E to create a lightweight formula that brightens the complexion with a radiant boost. The cream itself has medium to buildable coverage (meaning you can layer under your other makeup) and can be used on the entire face, including the under-eye area. The formula also is non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog your pores. Users appreciate the no-fuss application process; simply take a few drops of the concealer on your fingertips and dab it across areas you want to conceal or brighten up.

5. A Favorite for Dark Skin

For women with darker skin tone, but also dry skin, this camouflage concealer is highly coveted because the formula works well on highly pigmented skin types. It is available in 16 shades and the color does not oxidize; when concealer sits on the skin and mixes with the oils on the skin or the oxygen in the air, it sometimes leaves a residue. However, this formula is designed so that there's no pasty residue under the eyes, which looks more obvious on darker skin. Users note that this is one of the thicker concealers they have used, so you may get away with using only a few dots for coverage and without having to touch it up after you've left your house.

Related Videos