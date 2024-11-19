18 Best Beth Dutton Quotes That I Love

Part of what makes the character of Beth Dutton on Yellowstone so amazing is how wonderfully complex and multi-dimensional she is. Per The Atlantic, Beth is "mercurial," "cunning," "funny," "wise," and "cruel." In a man, those would be considered admirable, don't-mess-with-me traits. In a woman, they are elements that sometimes brand her as an outlier, an anomaly. But Beth Dutton won't be counted out or marginalized, no sir! She is very much a powerful, even ruthless force to be dealt with as she maintains her presence in the feisty clan of Dutton males.

Videos by Wide Open Country

There is feminine softness in Beth somewhere. You may have to dig a bit with a shovel to excavate it, though. This beautiful, brainy bad___ is as tough as the hide on a grizzled old steer. Which is why I love the moxie of this dynamite dame.

Language matters a lot on Yellowstone. It is what distinguishes these characters from each other and from the "otherness" of the non-Dutton world beyond their sprawling, kingdom-like ranch. Beth weaponizes words. They are as much a part of who she is as her trendy wardrobe. Profanity dangles from her lips the way a lit cigarette does. She boldly makes her own rules instead of meekly allowing somebody else's code of conduct to be imposed upon her.

Here are some great examples of the best Beth Dutton quotes. We hope that you find them as memorable, sassy, and character-defining as we do.

Best Beth Dutton Quotes

Reilly Gets To The Heart Of What Makes Beth's Utterances So Riveting

As reported by thesqueezeblog.com via Esquire, Reilly said, ""In a way, we get to live out this fantasy with Beth because she says and does things that we would never dream or dare to do. There's something that I think people are responding to, where we're supposed to be nice all the time, especially women."

Beth isn't nice all the time. She is beguiling all the time. So are these Beth Dutton sayings.

"Did you ever hear the phrase, 'Every time somethin' good is trying to happen, somethin' bad tries to stop it?' I'm somethin' bad." "They broke the wrong parts of me. They broke my wings and forgot I had claws." "I am the bigger bear." "When all this is over, I'm gonna hang your diploma above my toilet in my guest house. You have my word." "No one wants to merge with you. You have a three-to-one debt ratio. It'd be easier to sell VCRs." "I'm about to work you like a rented mule, brother. It's time for your pound of flesh." "You can't unmake family Jamie, but you can take their gold card." "I'm not a Bethany. I'm a Beth." "I want a place with no memories, you know? A place where nothing happened until we happened." "Money is my new drug." "I am the rock therapists break themselves against."

Inspirational Beth Dutton Quotes

These are some inspirational Beth Dutton quotes - trust me, there is such a thing. When Beth occasionally looks inside herself and puts a plug in her usual torrent of vitriol, she waxes, well, inspirational. And thoughtful. Maybe even contemplative. See what you think....

"You can't be scared of the things that make you feel alive." "I believe in lovin' with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love." "You know, life isn't a longevity contest; it's a contest in quality." "I see things in people, and I feel like if I can touch it, even if the rest of the person is rotten, I can take that good thing and I can make it part of me." "You can't fix people, John. You can only love them." "I think heaven's right here. So hell. One person can be walking the clouds right next to someone enduring eternal damnation. And God is the land." "I don't need a man to fight my battles. I need a man to be my partner."

The Actress Who Plays Beth Dutton Could Not Be More Unlike Her

Kelly Reilly Is British And Leads An Unassuming Life With Her Husband Off-Screen

At the age of 47, Kelly Reilly has definitely hit the jackpot. The gifted British actress has found heady fame and popularity in the breakout role of firebrand Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. She quietly takes it in stride, however. Reilly isn't throwing over the serene life and identity she has established anytime soon. This is someone who has been on the stage, on TV, and in films since the mid-1990s, so Reilly's not a newcomer to the profession by any means.

Reilly is Low-Key When She's Not On-Set

Per the-express.com, Reilly, who tied the knot with her husband Kyle Baugher 12 years ago, confirms her decidedly unflamboyant existence away from the show. She plans on keeping it that way. "I have a very normal life. It's very important to me that my life is normal. Nothing has changed, other than I'm really busy. I don't get to sleep at home very often, which is annoying because I love home!"

That said, Reilly understands how important Yellowstone has become to millions of captivated viewers. "It's not lost on me that there's a unicorn of shows that have such success worldwide and a character that has had this amount of attention or appeal. But I treat it at arm's length. I don't spend too much time thinking about it."

It isn't often that a character achieves the kind of massive recognition and scrutiny Beth Dutton receives. Kelly Reilly's exceptional portrayal of her gets the credit. The role fits Reilly like a rugged cowboy's glove. And she knows that people long to think Beth actually exists.

Some Members Of The Public Wish That Beth Dutton Is Real

Reilly said, "People talk to me as if Beth is real. We all talk about Beth like she's a real-life person. I'm always going to be a bit of a let down when people meet me. I go into the local bakery and the lady is like, 'I'd love to drink with you.'" (Hint: It's really Beth Dutton she wants to raise a glass with!)

Kelly Reilly's Bank Account Is Much Bigger These Days, Thanks To 'Yellowstone'

The part of Beth has reportedly made Kelly Reilly a very rich woman. Per Parade, the actress allegedly got $200,000 per episode of Yellowstone four years ago. That tidy sum reportedly seems to have escalated to $700,000 for each episode of the series this year. Even her daddy on the show, the late John Dutton, would approve of that Montana-sized salary!

FAQs

What is Beth Dutton famous for?

Per yellowstone.fandom.com, Beth is known for famously being "bitter, abrasive, amoral, sadistic, volatile, selfish, and emotionally unstable." That about sums it up.

What is Beth Dutton's mental illness?

She has been characterized as having borderline personality disorder, per Medium.