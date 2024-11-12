Best Beer Choices For BBQ That I Feel Enhance The Smoky Flavor

We've talked about the best beer for Oktoberfest and the best beer to keep you warm this winter. However, we have yet to discuss the best beer for something really important...barbecue! Beer and barbecue go together like peanut butter and jelly. It is a match made in heaven. So here are the best beer choices for BBQ that will help bring out enhance that smoky flavor we all love.

Best Beer For BBQ

Barbecue foods are definitely not lacking in the flavor department. Rich and smoky, you need a beer that will help enhance those incredible flavors. However, not all beers are created equal. Just like not everything you throw on the grill is. Beer Barbecue Challenge does a great job of giving beer pairings to each type of BBQ food. Here are my favorites and in my opinion, the best beer for BBQ.

For Beef: Amber Ale

The characteristics of amber ales make it the perfect pairing for beef on the grill. They have bold flavors that will compliment the fatty beef, or even a nice char on a brisket. One of my personal favorite amber ales is Leffe Ambrée. It has a spicy aroma with hints of orange and has a delicious flavor. On their website, even they argue that it goes great with red meats, and aged or smoked cheeses.

For Poultry: Hazy IPA

While I typically don't gravitate towards an IPA it really is one of the best beers for BBQ. This is especially true for poultry. IPAs tend to have a creamy or tropical-ness to them that lends itself wonderfully with any bird. One IPA that gets a lot of love is Pliny the Elder, Russian River Brewing Company. With pine and citrus notes, this beer offers a smooth finish and pairs well with chicken and turkey.

For Seafood: Apple Cider

Now this section is perfection for me. Not only is apple cider a best beer for BBQ it is also just delicious in general. Not to mention that it pairs well with seafood, which is fantastic on the grill. The sweet and dry notes will compliment any fish you choose to cook for your barbecue. One of my personal favorites is Crisp Apple by Angry Orchard. The flavor is so crisp it is like biting into a fresh, juicy apple. It has a great balance of sweet and freshness while still maintaining its dryness. It is refreshing and complex, and easily a best beer for BBQ.