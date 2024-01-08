13 Essential BBQ Joints in St. Louis That Serve Up the Best of the Midwest

St. Louis stands proudly as a city synonymous with the smoky allure of barbecue — a tradition steeped in a rich history that has evolved to define its culinary landscape. With a style characterized by its unique blend of Midwestern and Southern techniques, St. Louis barbecue is a delicious study in diversity. Its signature approach involves grilling meats slathered in a sweet, sticky sauce, with the iconic St. Louis-style ribs — spare ribs trimmed into a rectangle that's known as a St. Louis cut — taking center stage. This city's love affair with barbecue began in the early 20th century, flourishing with the rise of the local meat-packing industry and a cultural melting pot that infused a variety of flavors into its BBQ scene.
Over the years, St. Louis has carved out a barbecue identity all its own, distinct from the dry rubs of Memphis BBQ or the vinegar-based sauces of North Carolina. The region's barbecue joints have become neighborhood staples and cultural landmarks, each with their own loyal followings. From the hickory-smoked havens in the heart of the city to the family-run pits dotting the outskirts, these establishments are the keepers of the flame in St. Louis' storied barbecue narrative. In this article, we'll take a tour of the 13 best barbecue joints that not only serve up mouthwatering meats but also embody the heart and soul of St. Louis' barbecue heritage.
Pappy's Smokehouse
With accolades including "Best Ribs in America" from Food Network and "Best BBQ in Missouri" from Southern Living, Pappy's Smokehouse stands as an institution in St. Louis BBQ culture. Since its establishment, Pappy's has maintained its fame for Memphis-style barbecue, which is evident in its perfectly seasoned and slow-smoked ribs that fall right off the bone. Its method of smoking over apple and cherry wood imparts a unique flavor that keeps the crowds coming back. While the ribs might be the star, the pulled pork, turkey breast and beef brisket hold their own in a competitive BBQ landscape. The atmosphere strikes the perfect balance between a laid-back dining experience and a buzzing local hot spot, especially given its Midtown location.
Salt + Smoke
Lauded as a beacon of St. Louis-style BBQ, Salt + Smoke takes pride in its barbecue, which is a painstaking labor of love. It offers a robust menu that includes pulled pork, brisket, rib tips and smoked wings. All dishes come with a signature bacon-cheddar popover and a choice of two sides, with the White Cheddar Cracker Mac being a must-try. Their commitment to quality has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by their feature on the Food Network's "Top Places to Eat." Their barbecue is smoked with dedication, and the restaurant is known for an inviting ambiance that meshes with the friendly St. Louis spirit. Furthermore, their shipping service for sending BBQ delights across the country showcases their dedication to spreading the love of good barbecue far and wide.
Sugarfire Smoke House
Sugarfire has etched its name into the heart of St. Louis' culinary scene with a chef-driven approach that extracts the best traditions from across the United States to craft a unique St. Louis BBQ experience. Under the guidance of chef Mike Johnson — who has an impressive resumé that includes working with the legendary Emeril Lagasse — Sugarfire has amassed local and national awards. Beyond the conventional offerings, Sugarfire's menu features inventive creations such as meaty mashups and a delectable range of homemade sauces that elevate the barbecue experience. The atmosphere is lively, and their commitment to innovation in BBQ is clear in every dish served.
Bogart's Smokehouse
At Bogart's Smokehouse, BBQ isn't just a meal; it's a masterpiece. Nestled in the historic Soulard neighborhood, this establishment is a mecca for BBQ enthusiasts. It's renowned for its apricot-brûléed ribs and an array of smoked meats that includes beef brisket and succulent pastrami. The ribs, with a caramelized glaze, exemplify their unique approach to BBQ, offering a sweet twist on the smoky flavor that patrons adore. Their specialty in Memphis-style BBQ has been perfected over the years, drawing both locals and tourists alike. The atmosphere in Bogart's is as rich as its flavors, with a vibrant, warm and inviting space that welcomes diners into the heart of Southern hospitality.
Beast Craft BBQ
Located just across the river in Belleville, Illinois, Beast Craft BBQ has staked its claim in the St. Louis barbecue scene with its uncompromising commitment to quality. Here, they serve "only the good stuff," with a menu that features the finest selections of pork, poultry and beef. They are famous for their dry-rub wings and have a reputation for creating some of the most succulent, fall-off-the-bone meats in the region. The atmosphere at Beast Craft BBQ is casual yet buzzing with energy, reflective of the passion that the pitmasters put into every dish. Their accolades include numerous local awards, and they have become a destination for those seeking a genuine St. Louis barbecue experience.
Hendricks BBQ
At Hendricks BBQ, the dishes are imbued with a certain flair that sets this restaurant apart. Located in the charming Main Street district of St. Charles, Hendricks BBQ provides an array of creative dishes alongside traditional BBQ platters. Their signature items include the BLGT and the Smothered Sausage Hoagie, both of which have become local favorites. The establishment exudes a rustic charm, with a comfortable, laid-back atmosphere that invites guests to relax and enjoy their meal. The barbecue is carefully prepared, with a focus on capturing the authentic flavors that have earned them a devoted following.
Dalie's Smokehouse
In the heart of West County, Dalie's Smokehouse stands out as a purveyor of both classic and inventive BBQ. Known for their twists on St. Louis barbecue, they offer weekly specials that keep the menu fresh and exciting, such as brisket chili and pork steak plates. Dalie's has cultivated a casual-yet-vibrant atmosphere where traditional St. Louis barbecue nachos sit comfortably next to smoked jackfruit sandwiches, catering to a wide array of tastes. Their commitment to the community is evident, not just in their service but also in their innovative offerings that draw a diverse crowd, from die-hard BBQ fans to those looking for plant-based options.
Hwy 61 Roadhouse
This eatery is a celebration of the crossroads of food and music, capturing the essence of the legendary highway in its offerings. While not solely a BBQ joint, Hwy 61 Roadhouse honors St. Louis with its take on the pork steak, a local favorite. The pork steak, grilled and basted with their housemade sauce, speaks to the soul of St. Louis barbecue lovers. The restaurant's ambiance is a lively tribute to the blues heritage, providing a backdrop that is as flavorful as the food.
The Stellar Hog
This local gem is a star in the St. Louis barbecue sky, where chef Alex Cupp's commitment to quality shines through in dishes such as the corned beef brisket sandwich. The Stellar Hog takes pride in their house-made rubs and high-quality meats, offering a BBQ experience that is both rooted in tradition and elevated by culinary expertise. With live music and a convivial patio atmosphere, The Stellar Hog is more than a BBQ restaurant; it's a destination for those seeking a blend of great food and good times.
Super Smokers BBQ
Known for its championship pedigree, Super Smokers BBQ stands as a testament to classic, slow-smoked St. Louis barbecue. The meat is the star here, with each cut given the time it needs to reach fall-off-the-bone perfection. This is a place where traditions are respected, and innovations such as their mac and cheese topped with burnt ends keep things interesting. The restaurant's atmosphere is hearty and welcoming, inviting patrons to linger over their meal and enjoy the smoky aromas that fill the air. Super Smokers has been a staple in the community for years, and their continued success at BBQ competitions keeps their name high on the list of St. Louis' BBQ greats.
Red's The One and Only BBQ
Red's is not just a restaurant; it's a slice of St. Louis history. Known for its sweet, smoky ribs and home-cooked comfort food, Red's has carved out a reputation as a go-to spot in Ferguson for anyone seeking genuine, heartwarming barbecue. The warm atmosphere, coupled with their friendly service, makes Red's a local favorite where the ribs are just the beginning of a memorable BBQ experience.
A Fine Swine BBQ Truck & Catering
A Fine Swine brings competition-quality BBQ to Southern Illinois with a mobile flair. Their BBQ truck delivers traditional, smoky flavors to the people with a menu that boasts brisket burnt ends and championship pulled pork. This innovative approach to barbecue catering showcases their commitment to spreading the love of great BBQ at events and private parties, making gourmet barbecue accessible and enjoyable in a variety of settings.
17th Street Barbecue
A bit farther afield in Southern Illinois, 17th Street Barbecue is worth the journey for their legendary 'cue. This family-style BBQ joint has been serving up delicious slow-roasted meats since 1985, earning accolades such as "Best Ribs in the U.S." by Bon Appétit Magazine. The welcoming atmosphere and commitment to quality make 17th Street a pilgrimage site for BBQ aficionados.
