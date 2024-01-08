13 Essential BBQ Joints in St. Louis That Serve Up the Best of the Midwest

St. Louis stands proudly as a city synonymous with the smoky allure of barbecue — a tradition steeped in a rich history that has evolved to define its culinary landscape. With a style characterized by its unique blend of Midwestern and Southern techniques, St. Louis barbecue is a delicious study in diversity. Its signature approach involves grilling meats slathered in a sweet, sticky sauce, with the iconic St. Louis-style ribs — spare ribs trimmed into a rectangle that's known as a St. Louis cut — taking center stage. This city's love affair with barbecue began in the early 20th century, flourishing with the rise of the local meat-packing industry and a cultural melting pot that infused a variety of flavors into its BBQ scene.

Over the years, St. Louis has carved out a barbecue identity all its own, distinct from the dry rubs of Memphis BBQ or the vinegar-based sauces of North Carolina. The region's barbecue joints have become neighborhood staples and cultural landmarks, each with their own loyal followings. From the hickory-smoked havens in the heart of the city to the family-run pits dotting the outskirts, these establishments are the keepers of the flame in St. Louis' storied barbecue narrative. In this article, we'll take a tour of the 13 best barbecue joints that not only serve up mouthwatering meats but also embody the heart and soul of St. Louis' barbecue heritage.