Best 15 Pumpkin Desserts To Serve This Autumn Beside Pumpkin Pie

It is officially autumn, and that means that pumpkin-flavored everything is back in full swing. While pumpkin pie is a staple pumpkin-flavored dessert for the season, it is not your only option. If you want to get creative this fall-festive season and try a different pumpkin treat we have got you covered. Here are the 15 best pumpkin desserts to serve this autumn beside pumpkin pie.

Out With The Old In With The New: Best Pumpkin Desserts

While pumpkin pie is my personal favorite pie, I am all ears for new pumpkin-flavored or pumpkin-themed desserts. If you want to wow your guests this holiday season with a sweet treat it is time to get festive and creative with these best pumpkin desserts.

1. Pumpkin Bread

Pexels photo by Sara Free

Everyone loves bread so why not make it fall-festive and make a pumpkin bread. While there are many variations to jazz up this recipe, for your first time you can keep it simple. Some flour, baking soda and baking powder to get you started. Add some salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. Toss in some canned pumpkin puree, granulated sugar, brown sugar, a little oil, tow eggs, and some vanilla extra. Bake at 350° for about an hour and violà a delicious pumpkin recipe for you.

2. Pumpkin Cake

Shutterstock Photo by AtlasStudio

If you want your guests, or family, to be happy try making them a pumpkin cake. Full of warm fall spices, fresh pumpkin purée and a buttercream frosting how could anyone resist this? Delish has an awesome pumpkin cake recipe if you are interested in serving this fall-festive treat this year.

3. Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pexels photo by Giovanna lorio

Put a spin on the classic chocolate chip cookie by adding some pumpkin spice to it. Make it like you are making a regular chocolate chip cookie except this time you will be adding some extra ingredients. You guessed it...pumpkin! Throw in some pumpkin purée and some warm fall spices like nutmeg and cinnamon and create a treat your kids can't say no to.

4. Pumpkin Cheesecake Lasagna

Screenshot from the Delish website.

Who doesn't love lasagna? Layers of spices, meat, and cheese make everyone's mouth water. Now do that but make it fall-festive and dessert! Now you have layers of pumpkin with whipped cream cheese, graham crackers, and whipped cream. Throw some candy pecans on top to jazz it up even more. This recipe definitely earns its spot on the best pumpkin desserts list.

5. Pumpkin Spice Crumb Cake

Shutterstock Photo by Elena Veselova.

Crumble cake made fall, this pumpkin spice crumb cake will be sure to make your mouth water. Just imagine digging your fork into a blend of delicious fall spices with a buttery crumb topping. The softness of the pumpkin contrasts nicely with the slight crunch of the crumbs on top. Talk about delicious.

6. Pumpkin Cheesecake

Shutterstock photo by Elena Veselova

You know that cheesecake had to be on our list of best pumpkin desserts. Even the Cheesecake Factory features a version of this delicious dish at their restaurants. You can choose if you want to have a graham cracker or gingersnap crust, but the pumpkin-flavor will remain the same in each. Top with a mouthwatering cream cheese icing and you are sure to have a sweet treat on your hands.

7. Pumpkin Pancakes

Pexels image by Nataliya Vaitkevich

Who said you couldn't have dessert for breakfast? Make breakfast fall-festive by serving up some scrumptious pumpkin pancakes. If you want to take it the extra mile, Bon Appetit suggests topping them with some coffee ice cream and a brown butter glazed. If you want to go all out with the pumpkin you could even pair it with a pumpkin spiced latte.

8. Pumpkin Muffins

Shutterstock Photo by Sokor Space

While we are on the theme of breakfast, let us not forget the muffin. A typical breakfast food banana muffins, chocolate muffins, and blueberry muffins often grace the shelves of bakeries. Well, for autumn let's make it pumpkin flavored! Dig into a flavorful pumpkin muffin. Imagine it, fresh out of the oven, topped with melted butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg. YUMMY! Pair it with a rich cup of coffee and you are sure to have a great day.

9. Pumpkin Brownies

Screenshot from Mom On Timeout Pinterest.

Did you think brownies had to be chocolate? Well this best pumpkin dessert proves that theory wrong. Momontimeout shares her delectable recipe on her website. The brownie layer is typical brownie mix and sweet chocolate chips. However, the cheesecake layer is where the magic happens. Cream cheese, sugar, and pumpkin oh my! This is sure to be a favorite treat of yours.

10. Pumpkin Sticky Buns

Shutterstock Photo by GreenArt

Enjoy pillow soft buns topped with chopped pecans and a thick caramel sauce. The fresh hint of pumpkin and sweet smell of cinnamon fill the air as you remove these decadent treats from your oven. Imagine biting into their warm goodness, after you have let them cool for a bit of course.

11. Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Screenshot from Food Folks and Fun Pinterest

Next up on our best pumpkin desserts list is one that you may not have thought of. A good old fashion pumpkin whoopie pie. Think of a whoopie pie as a cupcake sandwich. This is the perfect fall dessert with its rich pumpkin flavors and creamy cream cheese filling.

12. Pumpkin Praline Trifle

Screenshot from the Bon Appétit website.

If you don't want this dessert is, then you have to check out Bon Appétit's recipe. They describe it as "Layers of ladyfingers, homemade pralines, a mousse-like pumpkin cream, and a marscarpone whipped topping combine in a spoonable dessert." Talk about delicious, no wonder this is considered one of the best pumpkin desserts.

13. Pumpkin Oat Bars

Shutterstock Photo by olepeshkina

Make a classic granola bar with a fall-festive twist. The soft chewy oats with sweet pumpkin and fragrant fall spices make this pumpkin oat bar the perfect treat. It is also a great option for those who are not huge dessert people but still may want something on the sweeter side to munch on.

14. Pumpkin Roll

Screenshot from Mom Loves Baking Pinterest.

This has to be one of my favorite pumpkin-flavored recipes ever. While I can't share my friends exact recipe, because she would literally kill me, it is a simple fall treat that you can make yourself. Head over to Pinterest and you will find a bunch of ways to make this incredible dessert. Cinnamon and cloves, fresh pumpkin and warm cream cheese all rolled up into a festive little log. Did I also mention the powered sugar on top. Definitely high on my personal list of best pumpkin desserts.

15. Pumpkin-Pear Crisps

Screenshot from Bon Appétit website.

Last but not least, this final contender on the best fall desserts list is not to be underestimated. This dish is literally the essence of fall in a dish. Featuring all the fall flavors from pumpkin, to butternut squash, to pears and golden raisins it is truly a delight. Your house will smell like fresh cinnamon and cloves. Top if off with a sweet maple syrup.