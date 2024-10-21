Best 11 German Beers To Celebrate Oktoberfest And Break Out Your Lederhosen

Oktoberfest is arguably one of the best times to be a beer-lover. This two-week festival in Munich, Germany celebrates the Bavarian culture, beer, and food. Whether you are going to Germany or just want to celebrate in the comfort of your own home, it is important that you have the right drink. Here are the 11 best German beers to celebrate Oktoberfest.

1. Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier

This beer from Germany offers notes of banana, yeast, and cinnamon. It has layers of flavor that will haver you coming back for more. If you want to make this a true Oktoberfest celebration trying drinking it while enjoying a pretzel with sweet mustard.

2. Beck's

Next on our list of best German beers to celebrate Oktoberfest is Beck's. This German Pilsner offers a full-bodied taste. It has a beautiful golden color and a rich foam head. Similar to the Carlsberg it also offers floral notes and ranked highly with reviewers.

3. Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen

You know if has to be a good choice when Oktoberfest is literally in the name. With 5.8% alcohol this beer is not messing around. This beer offers a more malty flavor with notes of orange peel. It is known for its rich flavor profile.

4. St. Pauli Girl

Another great choice on our best German beers list is St Pauli Girl. It offers a deep golden color and a unique full-bodied flavor. While it does have a "hoppy" aroma, Total Wine shares that it has been "a Gold Medal winner for the American Tasting institute of Best Fall Calorie German Lager."

5. Schneider Weisse Hefeweizen

Although this beer can be a bit polarizing, it deserves its spot among the best German beers to celebrate Oktoberfest. If you are someone who doesn't necessarily enjoy beer's bitter flavors, this could be a great starting beer for you. With notes of banana, cloves, and nutmeg, some have equated it to a sweet bubblegum flavor.

6. Warsteiner Premium Pilsener

Keeping the ball rolling with the pilsners, this very is becoming increasingly popular. Brewed with top quality ingredients it boasts floral, grassy, and biscuity flavors that are loved by many.

7. Gaffel Kölsch

This best German beer is a great choice if you are looking to quench your thirst. While it is typically chosen during the hotter months of the year, Oktoberfest is another great time to enjoy it. This is a light, easy to drink brew with notes of lemon and biscuit.

8. Spaten Optimator

With practically a 5-star review you cannot go wrong with this beer. With a 7.6% alcohol percentage this beer is higher than most. It is a classic German dark beer that is full-bodied and rich in flavor. Although it has a stronger flavor, it is still a very drinkable beer.

9. Rothaus Pils Tannezäpfle

According to Liquor.com this beer falls into "Germany's consumed beer category." That alone should tell you something about the quality of this beer. It is also argued that this beer gives the Czechs a run for their money, which is truly saying something. It is a malt that offers floral and lemon flavors.

10. Bitburger Premium Pilsner

Total Wine shares that "According to the German purity law, this pilsner has been brewed with the greatest care, highest quality, and best raw ingredients for over 200 years." Sounds like it definitely earns its spot on the best German beers to celebrate Oktoberfest list. If you needed more proof, it is also one of Germany's most popular draft beers.

11. Weltenburger Kloster Barock Dunkel

Did you know that not all lagers need to be clear and bright? This beer proves that. This beer lives in the middle of the beer color spectrum and uses a caramelized Munich malt, giving it a dessert like flavor. However, it is not overly sweet despite its notes of chocolate, malt, and bread.