How Taylor Swift Helped One ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Quit Show After Winning Golden Ticket

Benson Boone has an interesting story to tell about his experience competing on American Idol. He appeared on the show in 2019 during Season 21. The judges were wowed by what they heard from him, yet he made the incredibly tough decision to quit the competition. For him, it was a matter of artistic integrity.

What happened to Benson Boone and how was Taylor Swift involved? Keep reading to find out more!

Benson Boone Auditioned Successfully On 'American Idol'

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, And Luke Bryan Gave Him Positive Feedback

Per Us Magazine, at the time he was on Idol, Boone was just 18 and only had one year of singing under his belt. He got encouraging feedback from the trio of judges, who were usually upfront when they felt someone needed more time to mature as an artist before going further with their career.

Boone was honest about being a relative newcomer. "I didn't know I could sing before a year ago," he acknowledged. "I don't know where it came from. It's become a really big passion of mine really quickly."

Bryan and Richie gave him a rare standing ovation. Perry was incredulous that Boone had such scant experience yet he performed so masterfully. Richie called Boone "a natural talent," adding, "You know, there are some folks that need to practice, and there are some folks that are just gifted at it." Bryan playfully chided Boone about being so young and exclaimed, "You're still in diapers!"

The judges unanimously voted Boone through to Hollywood. He was elated.

Why Benson Boone Left The Show

He Chose Not To Be Identified As 'The American Idol Kid'

Boone departed the show because he wanted to make it on his own, not be catapulted to stardom via Idol. That choice certainly took guts, plus rock-solid belief in himself and his talent. "I just didn't want that label on me," Boone explained. In addition, his supportive parents were behind him.

Boone Made It To The Big Time

Boone's career is doing just fine. He released an album, Fireworks & Rollerblades. And Taylor Swift tapped him to be among the opening acts for her Eras tour across the pond in London. Boone also sang at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, where he won an honor for Best Alternative Video.

This remarkable young man is going places fast. We will surely hear more from him in the future.