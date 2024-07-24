Beloved Teacher Killed By Stray Bullet At Texas Bar

Ayden Burt was a school teacher in San Antonio, Texas, adored by everyone who knew her. She lost her life at a local rooftop bar when she was struck by a bullet. The San Antonio Police Department would issue the following statement regarding the tragedy on their Facebook page.

"On July 23rd, 2024, Ayden Burt, a 28-year-old high school coach out of Jasper ISD, was in town for the Texas High School Coaches Association Conference. Just after midnight, while at a local rooftop bar on the 500 block of E Crockett St. Ayden was randomly shot and killed. Our Homicide Detectives are working to bring justice to Ayden and her family; however, details are limited."

According to 12News Now, Burt was at Smoke Skybar when a car pulled up. Gunfire followed shortly thereafter. When officers got to the scene, they found Burt, who had been shot in her upper back. Police determined she'd been sitting on the upper level of the bar with her back to the highway. Subsequently, Burt was the only victim of the shooting.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, she died from her injuries.

A Well-Known Teacher Was Shot And Killed At A Bar In Texas

San Antonio police currently don't have a suspect or motive for the crime, but an investigation is ongoing. Burt's shocking death sent painful ripples throughout the community as friends and family honored her memory.

"A little bit of shock today. Ayden was so young. She was a great person, very kindhearted," said Jasper ISD Superintendent John Seybold. "Just starting her teaching career, she had already touched so many lives."

Burt's family had strong ties to Jasper ISD, as Seybold would comment to 12News. "Her dad was the junior high principal, her grandpa was the junior high principal before that. She graduated in 2014, I think, from Jasper High School," Seybold stated. "[Burt] was an athlete. She was a cheerleader. She went to college and came back as a teacher after she graduated from UT Tyler."

Joe Martin, the executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association, issued the following statement. "Our community of coaches is devastated and a loving family is grieving. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and the Jasper community."