Beloved News Anchor Donna Gregory, Known For North Carolina Christmas Parade, Dies Months After Shock Diagnosis

North Carolina viewers are in mourning after longtime news anchor Donna Gregory passed right before Christmas. For years, Gregory was the face of Raleigh's Christmas Parade. She passed away just months after doctors diagnosed her with cancer.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In April, Gregory learned she had stage 4 cancer. Sadly, she passed away while surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was an anchor at WWAY 3. She also co-anchored at WRAL from 1988 to 1996. Additionally, she also hosted the annual Raleigh's Christmas Parade

Julia Sims Milstead, a former coworker, told the News & Observer, "As a new reporter back in the day at WRAL, I was blown away by her. Nothing rattled her. Nothing. And as a person, boy, she loved her four children. Her children, her family, and her faith were so important. I always admire that about her. We are all heartbroken today."

Meanwhile, another former colleague mourned Gregory, saying that she was there for him when he had surgery in 2012.

Donna Gregory Has Died

"After my first surgery," Scott posted on Facebook. "She brought my family lasagna and brisket and BBQ and so much yummy food. After I left work and was feeling really sick and down and having trouble on my feet or processing why I was doing so horribly, physically and cognitively, Donna took my kids and me to her place at the beach."

He also added, "I laid on the beach with her daughter, and we all laughed and took pictures of the seagulls snatching Goldfish crackers. It was a great day in the middle of a dark time."

Gregory announced that she was leaving the air to focus on her cancer battle. She had a lot of hope at the time that she would beat the disease.

"I will be off the air for a while so I can undergo the treatment protocol doctors create. My plan is to get stronger and healthier each day, and prayers help, always. There is a breeze of beauty in all of this," she wrote. However, she later revealed that she was back in the hospital. "You can't make this stuff up! I'm baaaaccckkkk! More breathing troubles so I guess we are gonna try something new. I'll keep you posted and as always, I appreciate your good wishes and prayers. You all are so sweet and kind."