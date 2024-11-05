Beloved Elephant Kamala Dies Days Before Election, And Internet Has Jokes

Days before the 2024 United States presidential election, the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced the death of one of its elephants. The elephant's name? Kamala. Naturally, people reacted in the most appropriate and non-hyperbolic way possible after learning about the poor animal's passing.

Before jumping to the internet's reaction, let's share some facts about Kamala, the elephant. "The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute community is mourning the loss of Kamala, beloved member of its Asian elephant herd and ambassador for her species," reads a statement issued by the zoo on November 2.

Born in Sri Lanka in 1975, Kamala moved to the Smithsonian's National Zoo in May 2014. Aged 50, Kamala began suffering from limited motion in her limbs, a common sign of osteoarthritis. Her condition worsened to such an extent that she chose to remain standing without moving. Medication was not working, so the zoo decided to euthanize her.

"Kamala's euthanasia took place in the Elephant Barn. The other members of the Zoo's Asian elephant herd—Maharani, Swarna, Spike, Bozie, Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh —were not present for the procedure, but were given an opportunity to spend some time with their deceased herd mate," continued the statement.

The Internet Does What It Does Best

Now, the euthanization of an animal will always be a tragedy for all of us who love animals. Unfortunately, Kamala shared her name with, well, Democrat nominee and current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. And since the internet is great at reacting in ways one could only hope existed in our deepest and darkest imagination, the jokes immediately appeared.

"Only 50% of the country loved this elephant," said one user. Currently, the presidential race is calculated to be one of the tightest in American history. "Kamala (the person) redirecting all the curses thrown at her to Kamala (the elephant)," another user said. I don't know if curses are that effective, but one can only look at the evidence over here.

A more nuanced commentary on Kamala's (the elephant) death was shared by a user which became popular. "A bad omen, but for whom?" said the user. "It is an elephant, the Republican animal, but named Kamala, like the Democratic candidate. The seers are troubled." However, one user responded with: "Bad omen for the elephant." Well, the user is not wrong.

But honestly, who would take the sad death of a 50-year-old elephant who had the misfortune of sharing the name with a candidate who is running in the most divisive elections in American history as an omen? I think I can totally relate to what another user said: "Due to this omen, it is but guaranteed that one political party will lose in the election while the other is victorious.... The prediction is there." Well said, good and wise X user, wherever you are.