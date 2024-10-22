Belle Frantz’s Incredible Performance Of Conway Twitty’s ‘Hello Darlin’ Had Me In Awe

There's a new gal in town. Her name is Belle Frantz. Remember it, because she is going to be big. Her cover of the Conway Twitty song, "Hello Darlin'" is just stunning. If you have the privilege of hearing it, you won't be thinking about Conway Twitty (no disrespect to him!).

Videos by Wide Open Country

I think that one of the most challenging things to do as a singer is to perform a song that a famous artist has become prominently associated with. How do you put your own credible twist on it? Think of "People." It's Barbra Streisand's signature song. Others have sung it but it's difficult not to have her exceptional rendition from Funny Girl in mind all the time.

Sometimes, however, an aspiring singer does a classic song and blows everybody away to the extent that the original fades from memory. American Idol winner Abi Carter did Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For" for her audition. When she finished, nobody was dwelling on Billie Eilish. The three judges were giving each other the side-eye in silent acknowledgement of Carter's colossal talent. She delivered an original, artistically fearless, finely nuanced performance. Every lyric came from her heart.

Belle Frantz has done the same thing with similarly amazing results.

Belle Frantz Makes Videos Of Herself Singing And Posts Them

She Is Establishing Her Reputation That Way

Per Whiskey Riff, Frantz has "a voice that's like a cross between Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline, with maybe a dash of Dolly in there too." A heady compliment to a young artist! And it's true!

Her TikTok video of this song is sensational. Frantz's voice is so lush and resonant and filled with emotion that it carries you along like a gently-flowing river.

Fans Adore Frantz

Their comments are uniformly raves. One person posted, ""You sound IDENTICAL to a young Loretta Lynn. wow. just wow."

Another rhapsodized, "I love her!"

A third asked her to please do the Helen Reddy hit, "Delta Dawn."

Belle Frantz really is over-the-top talented. She does sound just like Loretta Lynn. Honestly! Give her a listen and you will surely agree!