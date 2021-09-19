The Bellamy Brothers' songs are what made them one of the most influential duos that country music has ever seen. With hints of rock and R&B, they've had chart-topping singles through three decades.

Howard and David Bellamy grew up in Darby, Fla. They were raised in a house full of country music by a father who played in a western swing band. Being raised so close to the Caribbean, the brothers were heavily influenced by the steel drums they heard growing up. The Everly Brothers and The Beatles influenced their rock and pop vibes while George Jones and Merle Haggard fed their need for straight-ahead country.

Here are the top 15 Bellamy Brothers songs to add to your favorite greatest hits playlist!

15. "Santa Fe"

This southwestern tune from the Brother's 1987 album Crazy From the Heart earned them a nomination for the Academy of Country Music Award for Video of the Year.

14. "Sugar Daddy"

Diamond rings, brand new Caddys and all the things a girl needs to make it through are what this No. 1 1980 song is all about.

13. "Kids Of The Baby Boom"

From the album Country Rap, The Bellamy Brothers showcase their influence from the calypso music they heard growing up in Florida.

12. "Rebels Without A Clue"

This tune was the title track of their 1988 album. The song reached the No. 9 position on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

11. "Some Broken Hearts"

The duo took the classic Don Williams song and put their own reggae twist on it for their 1998 record Reggae Cowboys.

10. "Lovers Live Longer"

The first single from the Sons of the Sun album, this song shot straight to the No. 3 position on the country music charts.

9. "I Could Be Persuaded"

This song landed The Brothers a track on the Top 100 Country Songs of The Year list for 1990.

8. "World's Greatest Lover"

From their 1984 album, Restless, this song peaked at No. 6 on the charts.

7. "I Need More of You"

The duo had another No. 1 under their belts with the last single from Restless.

6. "Satin Sheets"

This rock single from The Bellamy Brothers' first album, Let Your Love Flow, was releasedwhen they were still trying to "find" their sound.

5. "Old Hippie"

From their 1985 record, Howard and David, this song peaked at No. 2 in the US but landed in the No. 1 spot in Canada.

4. "Do You Love As Good As You Look"

"Do You Love As Good As You Look" hit the No. 1 spot on the US charts in 1981.

3. "If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me"

"If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me" was The Bellamy Brothers' breakthrough song into the solid country gold sound they had been searching for. This was the bands' first No. 1 song. Not long after this, they earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group, and the Country Music Association named them the Most Promising Group of the Year in 1979.

2. "Redneck Girl"

From their 1982 record Strong Weakness, "Redneck Girl" chalked up to another No. 1 for the country duo.

1. "Let Your Love Flow"

'Let Your Love Flow' was the duo's very first single and their very first No. 1 hit. With a foundation like that, no wonder they have had such a successful career.

Honorable Mentions:

'The Center of My Universe'

'I'll Give You All My Love Tonight'

'You're My Favorite Star'

'You'll Never Be Sorry'

'Slippin' Away'

'I Love Her Mind'

'Feelin' the Feelin'

'Get Into Reggae Cowboy'

'Too Much is Not Enough'

'Bird Dog'

'Honky Tonk Ranch'

Related Videos