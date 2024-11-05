The Bellamy Brothers Talk Legacy Of "Let Your Love Flow," New Album, And Songwriters Hall of Fame Honor (Exclusive)

The Bellamy Brothers are country music royalty. Their careers revved-up in the late 1960s and they are still going strong. Howard, 78, and David, 74, recently dropped their latest album, Double Dog Dare, featuring duets with Gene Watson, the Isaacs, and K.T. Oslin.

Furthermore, David has the well-deserved honor of being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on November 6. All told, these guys really love what they do - and loyal audiences worldwide have loved them right back for over 50 years.

There is very little they have not done professionally, by their own modest acknowledgment. David and Howard have toured the globe, sometimes with the likes of fellow legends such as Dolly Parton and Merle Haggard, sold more than 40 million albums internationally, and recorded gems such as "If I Said You Have A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)," "Redneck Girl," "Old Hippie," and dozens more classic chart-toppers.

Today, the brothers reside with their family members on a sprawling ranch in Darby, Florida. That's where they hang their cowboy hats, but the whole world is really the Bellamys' home. Their timeless music has provided them with an automatic welcome mat everywhere they roam.

If you want to gauge their incredible popularity, think about this - they recorded one of the all-time great and most enduring country songs ever, "Let Your Love Flow." In a recent conversation with Wide Open Country, David and Howard reflected on this mega-monster hit, their place in the genre, and their goals for the future.

" Let Your Love Flow" Landed The Bellamy Brothers Firmly On The Music Map

They Say It Has Racked Up Some 200 Million Streams On Spotify

This bouncy tune listeners can't forget has legs, as they say. "Let Your Love Flow" exploded on the music scene with seismic force in 1976 and hasn't stopped being a perennial favorite. According to Howard Bellamy, ""It was a rare song that had no negatives, no barriers. You can play it anywhere. It has popped up in the strangest places for almost 50 years," including a gaggle of movies and commercials.

David mentions that "Let Your Love Flow" has an astounding 200 million Spotify streams. "You can imagine all the streams it played before Spotify came along," he adds.

He continued, "We both really loved the song. I don't really think we had any idea it would last this long."

Howard chimed in, "It has enabled us to travel worldwide. It certainly helped launch our career."

Most artists would give anything for just one gigantic hit like that. When the Bellamy Brothers discuss it, there is no overt bravado or crowing. Just humility, pride, and gratitude.

Fast Forward To Today

Their Latest Album Has Some Memorable Duets

Double Dog Dare is graced by a trio of terrific duets. There is "Lie To You for Your Love" with K.T. Oslin, "Forever Ain't Long Enough" with Gene Watson, and "Normal Ain't Coming Back" with the Isaacs.

Those unique musical pairings truly meant a lot to David and Howard. Just ask them.

"We really like the duets on this album a lot," says David. "The song we did with the Isaacs, it was real special. They're one of our favorites. They're just about the best at what they do. There's nobody more traditional than Gene Watson. That's why we chose him to do it. We had a really traditional song and we knew he would give it a great treatment."

The Bellamy Brothers' Duet With K.T. Oslin

Herein lies a story. The brothers recorded their duet with Oslin a while back, then she died in December 2020 of Parkinson's disease when COVID was also raging throughout the nation and the globe. According to David Bellamy, they had to get permission from a family member via her estate to use the song on the album, which they graciously allowed.

"That was such a cool thing," said Howard. "We knew her for a long time. She not only sang a song, she acted it out. So it was really at treat to do a duet with her."

As far as working with other superstars goes, David says that, "Most of our heroes are dead now and we worked with most of them. It would be fun to do something with [Bob] Dylan." Howard said they love the music of another stellar original, Joni Mitchell.

What Makes A Country Song?

It's Not Easy To Define Precisely

The answer to that question can't easily be expressed in a nutshell, the brothers feel. sometimes there are particular, familiar elements that brand a song as country, like momma, prison, trains, and whiskey.

"I don't really know there's one set formula," David said. "If you hear a George Jones song like 'She Thinks I Still Care,' if somebody asks you what country music is and you play a song like that, I think that would describe country to them. It's hard to put into a sentence. You can play a Merle Haggard song or a Johnny Cash song that would probably describe it."

Howard thinks there's a "certain attitude of the artist and the song that makes it really country. And there's such a thing as generic country."

Country Music's New Generation

When asked if the exciting new generation of country singers - think Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and Carrie Underwood, for example - is shifting the genre in a different direction, Howard said that Miranda and Lainey are both definitely country. Carrie, in his opinion, "is just a great singer with great songs. She's more pop country but in a good way."

David Reacts To His Upcoming Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction

He's Grateful For The Accolade And A Bit Surprised

"It's pretty special," he said. "It's exciting. I didn't think it would come along in my lifetime. I'm looking forward to the ceremony. We never considered ourselves politically aligned with Nashville. I was surprised they inducted me into it."

What's Next For Them?

There Are Still A Few International Destinations Where They Have Not Yet Brought Their Music

The Bellamy Brothers haven't given concerts in China or Brazil yet, they say. If they ever decide to put those faraway places on their future itinerary, people will be in for an unforgettable treat from these two amazing singers.