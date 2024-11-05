Bella Bradford Writes Her Own Eulogy Before Death In A Touching TikTok Video

In an unusual, but rather touching video, Bella Bradford says goodbye to her fans on her TikTok platform by releasing a video posthumously. Fifteen days after her death, the visibly suffering TikTok star gives one last video to the platform, wishing everyone goodbye, and thanking them for their support.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The video, released on October 31st, came out almost two weeks after Bella Bradford died of cancer. The touching eleven-minute video is hard to watch, as her pain and discomfort are very clear. However, her message is a beautiful one. She thanks her fans and addresses her love for what she has been able to do through the TikTok platform.

@bellabradford0 Bella?s final get ready with me ? here?s a message she wrote: Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella P.S. these are the brands mentioned in this video for your reference (I still gotta give the ppl what they want ??) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy Folk @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA ? Bella passed away peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most on Tuesday the 15th of October. Thank you for all your support and love along the way, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was forever grateful. ??? ? original sound - Bella Bradford

In a heartwarming and mature message to the community she built, she states "I have terminal cancer and unfortunately, by now, my life has come to an end, and I've passed away. But I wanted to do one final 'Get Ready with Me' because I love doing these, and I love fashion. Thank you for following me on this fun journey. I hope you will look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day if you ever need to feel it,"

A Fitting Farewell For Bella Bradford

I was skeptical at first as to the nature of the video. But, after watching it, I feel Bella Bradford has done something positive with her openness about her illness. There are many taboos and fears around cancer and death, but her brave face and willingness to continue are inspiring.

Cancer takes many lives every year, it is unusual to not know someone who has succumbed to it. However, I feel like Bella Bradford standing up, and posthumously speaking to her audience takes some of its power away. She continues on with what she loves, knowing it will soon be the end for her.

Despite the difficulty Bella Bradford has speaking and how ill she must have felt, she still did the show she planned. In the TikTok video, after addressing her terminal cancer, she still does her 'Get Ready With Me' video. She doesn't let her death or cancer take away the things she loves and still lives how she planned to.

Although the video is a tad macabre, the message behind it is a good one I feel. It is an inspiration to see someone fighting on an emotional front, not just for herself, but for others who may be in similar situations.