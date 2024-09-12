Becca Bowen Debuts Sizzling New Single 'Tangled in Your Love' (Exclusive)

Becca Bowen is debuting her new single this week, "Tangled In Your Love," and it's a banger for anyone who's found someone irresistible. And lord, I hope that's pretty well all of us.

Co-written by Bowen and her longtime collaborator Sam Woods, this piece draws inspiration from a personal experience of Becca's, exploring a sort of intoxicating love you're yearning to revisit ASAP.

For all you eager fans itching to hear the new track, hold your horses! It won't officially drop until Friday, September 13th. However, fear not—Wide Open Country has snagged the exclusive premiere. So pull up a bar stool and take a listen before the rest of the world does below...

Folks, let's not bury the lede too much here. This playful toe-tapper oozes sex.

"I've been strung out on your lovin," the narrator admits before adding, "checkin' my emotions at the door."

She goes on to liken her lover to a constant craving that only another hit might ease.

"Searching for a fix of somethin', these cravings that I can't ignore," Bowen belts.

The song punches out with the narrator hinting that it's tough to imagine anyone else measuring up. "I'm hooked on your love and how will I ever live It down?", Bowen sings.

Even the Cover Art Hints at the Themes of Becca Bowen's New Single

Indeed, even the artwork for the single evokes passionate lovers counting the seconds for another fix. In the image, Bowen sits up in bed, her blonde locks tussled, grasping at the covers while wearing a jersey that might belong to a man (and perhaps hints at the person the song is about).

The playful yet tantalizing image for Becca Bowen's new single "Tangled in Your Love". (Photo by Kelsey Cotton)

In 2020, Bowen debuted with her single "Love It, Leave It" and received an invitation to compete in the Outdoor Channel's popular reality show, For Love or Likes. She emerged as the winner of Season 5 in 2021. From there, she quickly amassed a dedicated online following and fanbase eager for more music from this rising star.

Meanwhile, Becca's single "Son Of A Gun," from her 2024 EP County Line, quickly gained viral traction and received support from People Country, Perez Hilton, and CMT, among others. Her previous release, "Heartbreaking Business," has also amassed more than 311,000 streams to date.

"Tangled in Your Love" is another feather in the cap for an artist who's had a hell of a 2024.