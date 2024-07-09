Bebe Rexha Has A Meltdown During Recent Show After Fan Tries To Throw Something At Her

Bebe Rexha has been on a tear lately. The singer recently implied she could bring the music industry to its knees on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account. "I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. [Rexha is] frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I've been so quiet for the longest time. I haven't seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I've been silence and PUNISHED by this industry. Things must change or I'm telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly," Rexha posted.

Now, it looks like the music industry inserted a spy into one of Rexha's shows. During a recent performance, someone in the crowd saw fit to throw something at the singer. However, Rexha turned the tables, letting the "fan" know exactly how wrong they'd been for their misdeed.

Bebe Rexha kicks out an audience member after they attempted to throw an object at her during her performance: “If you hit me with something on stage i'll take you for everything you've f***ing done. do not f***ing play with me right now. Out, get the f**k out.” pic.twitter.com/fugjl8u6Ak — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2024

Lots of cussin'. But it's not like the reaction is unwarranted. You'd be pretty upset if you were holding a performance and someone tried to ruin it, too! I usually don't put my tinfoil hat on publicly, but it's really odd how this happened after Rexha threatened to expose the music industry. Makes you think, doesn't it?

"People seriously need to leave her alone. She doesn't do anything wrong to warrant the things she faces," one X user states. Look, I get that you paid money to see a show. That doesn't mean you get to show up, act any way you want, and not expect consequences for your stupidity. That just isn't how life works!

"Awww she's so nice. She's better than me. The moment something's thrown on stage, I'd say into the mic, 'FOR everyone that smacks the f—k out of whoever threw that, you CAN come up here on stage with me to dance with me' lmao."

The perpetrator is lucky they only got thrown out. If they were close enough to the stage, Rexha could've hit a mean crossbody on the person and encouraged the audience to stomp them out afterward. But that's not how dignified members of high society do things. Typically, you just sue a person and call it a day.