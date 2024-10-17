Beauty Queen Dies After Crashing Truck Into Ravine

On October 13, Beauty Queen Samanta Villarreal Núñez was part of a fatal car crash in Mexico. The truck she was a passenger in drove into a ravine. It exploded upon impact, killing the model. Her sister and a friend were also in the vehicle.

Red Cross paramedics and emergency services rushed to the scene of the burning vehicle. All three were pulled out of the truck. Samantha was the only one who died.

Her sister and friend have been rushed to a hospital in Sabinas Hidalgo, Mexico. Their current state is unknown, although they're currently being treated. Also unconfirmed is the driver of the vehicle at the time.

Alberto Roque, CEO of Reina Turismo Internacional, released a statement saying, "There are no words for such pain. We send you a heartfelt embrace."

Beauty Queen Dies After Fatal Crash

The impact of the crash is likely what killed Samanta Villarreal Núñez. The state of the two other passengers is unknown. The context and cause of the crash are still being investigated.

According to The Sun, a local newspaper reported that their vehicle was being chased before the crash. This is unconfirmed, although it may become relevant as more information gets released about the case. This could have been why the pickup truck lost control in the intensity of the chase.

Núñez was a beauty model from Sabinas Hidalgo, but she lived in Monterrey. She was elected "Reina de Turismo" (Tourism Queen) of the El Carmen municipality, Nuevo León state, in 2018.

In the statement, Alberto Roque also said, "We join in prayer for the sorrow that has engulfed over the heartbreaking loss of Samanta Núñez, who proudly represented El Carmen in the 2018 Reina Turismo Nuevo León state pageant."

It's unclear how old she was at the time of the crash. She was the mother of a four-year-old child. I hope her family and fans can see through this trying time, and that the passengers make a full recovery.