Audrey McGraw Shares Sweet Note in Novel from Famous Dad Tim McGraw

Ahead of the Dec. 19 debut of Yellowstone prequel series and instant ratings success 1883, Audrey McGraw, daughter of series co-leads and country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, discovered a heartwarming note while reading one of her dad's books.

Audrey chose Beautiful Ruins, a novel by Jess Walter, not knowing that she'd be transported back to simpler times by the title page.

"I had no idea what it was about, but chose it out of curiosity," began 20-year-old Audrey's Instagram post.

Audrey's dad's note doubles as a journal entry from nine years prior.

"Finished this book while sitting in the living room. The girls are going through their final exams right now (Maggie 9th, Gracie 10th, Audrey 5th grade). They have all worked really hard studying this week (especially Gracie)," the note reads. "I love them all so much. We went to sweet CeCe's after dinner as a treat."

Dad's kind words moved Audrey before she had a chance to start reading Walter's critique of Hollywood culture.

"Not only did I go into this book unknowingly, but I started with a lightness that has pulled me in due to my dad's sweet proudness, it made me think of how proud I am of my parents," Audrey added. "And I started this book on the Eve of the 1883 premiere. Something they have worked tirelessly and so hard on. I am so proud of them and their strength."

Tim McGraw and Hill play James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), in the Paramount Network original series. The Taylor Sheridan-created prequel series follows the Dutton ancestors as they migrate from Texas to Montana.

Tim McGraw fans might recognize Audrey from her starring role in her dad's "7500 OBO" music video.

