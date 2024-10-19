Beatles Icon Ringo Starr Announces New Country Album

Have you ever wanted to hear a country album from one of The Beatles? I don't know if I will ever listen to Paul McCartney and think, "You know who this needs? George Strait!" John Lennon never strikes me as the kind of artist to hear alongside The Highwaymen. However, one of these members doesn't find the use in staying within the confines of single genre. Ringo Starr always joyously pursues new ideas and challenges. Now, he's taking to Nashville for his next trick.

Recently, Ringo announces his new album Look Up on social media. There, he reveals his full efforts to pivot into country and see how it fits him. Initially, it starts off minor as just a song. "I've always loved country music. And when I asked T Bone to write me a song, I didn't even think at the time that it would be a country song - but of course it was, and it was so beautiful," he says.

Ringo Goes Country in His Newest Exploration into Country Music

Eventually, though, it spirals into a full album. "I had been making EPs at the time and so I thought we would do a country EP - but when he brought me nine songs I knew we had to make an album! And I am so glad we did," Ringo grins. "I want to thank, and send Peace & Love, to T Bone and all the great musicians who helped make this record. It was a joy making it and I hope it is a joy to listen to."

The album comes out January 10th next year in 2025. In the meantime, you can pre-order or pre-save this strange foray into country music from the former Beatle. The features joining Ringo include Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Lucius, Molly Tuttle and Alison Krauss.