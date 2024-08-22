'Baywatch' Star Says She Faced "Rude Awakening" After Show Was Canceled

Baywatch star Brande Roderick is opening up about her time on the classic TV show. She said that she thought she reached her golden ticket when she starred in the show. Roderick thought Baywatch would open up the doors of Hollywood.

"Even a misconception I had when I booked Baywatch, you know, I booked the lead role, right? I'm like, this is it. I made it. And I was sorely mistaken when the show got canceled and, all of a sudden, I'm out of a job," she told Fox News Digital. "And I had thought, because I booked 'Baywatch,' the No. 1-watched show in the world, that I was going to have it made the rest of my life, never have to audition again. Jobs would just be thrown at me. And that was a rude awakening. That's not how this business works."

The Baywatch star ended up having to work for it. She said, "So, you still have to get out there and work and struggle and make it happen. And I think that people might think that, 'Oh, once you do something like this, your life is easy.' But it's not. Absolutely not."

Roderick has had a lot of good memories from her time on the show. She said that she really connected with her co-stars while filming the show.

'Baywatch' Star Talks Struggles

"We're on an island where we only know each other," Roderick told Fox News Digital. "And it really was like this, you know, this gathering of friends of family every day. You're just going out and frolicking in the water and swimming and, you know, swimming with Aquaman, Jason Momoa, you know. You can't ask for better than that."

However, she said it wasn't all glorious. The Baywatch star said she went through struggles as well.

"People that see celebrities and see this whole kind of beach 'Baywatch' babe lifestyle probably assume that, 'Oh, you know, everyone's life is perfect.' And I think that what they'll find out is that everyone's life isn't or wasn't perfect and that there are, you know, struggles that people went through, that, you know, that the world might not have known about," Roderick said.

In particular, she said she struggled with her image and trying to live up to a perfect standard on TV.

"I think that what a lot of the cast members will talk about is, you know, the struggle to have that image of being the fit, perfect Baywatch babe, whether you're a male or female," she revealed. "The men went through it, you know, the women went through it, because all eyeballs are on you, right? And when you're coming out of that, you know, 20s, 30s, whatever age, it gets harder and harder to be fit, right? But I think that's something that people might not understand and realize is that pressure that some people have to go through."