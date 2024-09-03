'Baywatch' Star Says Producers Told Her She Was Too Fat

Baywatch star Carmen Electra is reflecting on her time on the show. The actor said that things weren't always as peachy as they seemed.

In particular, producers became critical of the Baywatch star's weight during filming. They told her that she had to lose weight to stay on the show. She starred as as Lani McKenzie on Baywatch. She only appeared on season 8 from 1997 to 1998. So it would seem that other factors played a part in her leaving. Electra later returned for two reunion films though.

Electra is reflecting on Baywatch thanks to the new documentary about the show and its production. She said that producers became critical of her weight. She said they would approach her and tell he to shed some pounds. "I never had a weigh-in but I was told sometimes that I was too heavy and I've looked back now and I don't think I was," she told Extra TV. "[They would] come up to you and just say 'You need to lose some pounds.'"

'Baywatch' Star Opens Up

Electra didn't go into further detail on exactly what happened behind the scenes. But it wasn't all difficulties. She said that she still owns her famous swimsuit and has it framed.

"Of course," she said. "I have it framed!" Electra said she has plenty of fond memories from Baywatch.

"I would have to say some of my fondest memories were accomplishing things in the water I never thought I could do," she added.

Meanwhile, other Baywatch bombshells dropped. For one, Jeremy Jackson opened up about smoking meth while filming the show.

"I remember David saying, 'Are you smoking pot or something?' And I was [thinking] like, Jesus, they think I'm smoking pot? I could never tell them the truth. What would they think?'" Jackson recalled in the doc. "When you haven't slept for five days and you've been smoking crystal meth, having somebody look you in the eyes and say 'Dude, are you okay?' is like the worst thing that can happen."

Later, Jackson got in trouble for an alleged stabbing. "I was spiraling down for sure. My life slipped through my hands like sand," he explained. "Would I do it all again? Probably not."