‘Baywatch’ Star Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Left Hollywood

Stars have all kinds of reasons for turning away from Hollywood. Maybe they don't want the intense scrutiny and pressure of that life anymore. Some decide to prioritize their family over their career. Still others feel they accomplished their professional goals and it's time to move on.

Baywatch star and former Playboy magazine model Pamela Anderson chose to walk away from the limelight. She discarded her "cartoon character" image to live more authentically. That means going sans makeup, shedding the hyper-sexy image, and simply being herself.

Let's see what Pamela Anderson, former wife of bad boys Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, says about making that transition and how it has affected her.

She's Living And Loving A Simpler Life

Pamela Anderson Is More Of A Homebody Now

According to an interview Pamela Anderson gave to Better Homes & Gardens, now she's more oriented toward cooking, gardening, spending time with her grown sons Brandon and Dylan and just slowing down and savoring life.

Home base is now Vancouver Island. Pamela has also lived in France and Canada, and "she has reclaimed her true self and her youthful creativity." She reportedly has a cookbook titled I Love You scheduled to hit bookstore shelves in October.

This remarkable woman seems to have reconnected with "her ability to find the deepest of meanings in even the tiniest of seeds." And Pamela loves sharing that revelatory journey with all of us. Hooray for her!

She Did Not Entirely Forsake Showbiz

Pamela Is Filming A Movie Right Now

Pamela Anderson fans, rejoice! You will again see her on the screen. At the moment, she is reportedly making a movie with Liam Neeson in Atlanta that's a Naked Gun reboot. With those two stars, we hope it's another hilarious romp like the previous Naked Gun flicks!

Why Did Pamela Move To Canada?

She Was Born There So It Was A Homecoming Of Sorts

Although it sounds like a cliché, Pamela seems to have found herself in Canada. It sounds like she was feeling out of sorts and just needed serenity and time and space to heal.

"I didn't feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up. That my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much. I came to a point where I decided to move home and disappear and get into my garden."

And voila, she has made a solid llfe for herself that reflects who she really is. She looks radiant because she is happy.

Bravo Pam, keep it going!