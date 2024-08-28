'Baywatch' Star Opens Up About Hardest Part Of Cancer Diagnosis

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert is opening up about her battle with cancer. She revealed the hardest part for her during her treatment.

Doctors diagnosed the 52-year-old with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023. Since then, the Baywatch star has been undergoing treatment. However, she said the lull in-between treatments has been the hardest to deal with.

"I am good," Eggert told People. "I am in sort of a gray area and I finished my treatment, waiting for more imaging and hopefully maybe surgery."

"And there's a lot of waiting in this and it's sort of something I didn't really realize and nobody really talks about," she added. "But the gray area is the hardest because you don't know what's happening and you're just, when I'm doing treatment, I felt like I was doing something productive."

Eggert said that it's been very frustrating for her to wait. She felt a bit like she was in limbo. She added, "So it felt positive and I was like, okay, I'm doing something positive. And now that it's just like nothing, it's like, well wait a minute. We got to get this out. So it's, it's just frustrating."

'Baywatch' Star Talks Cancer Challenges

But, the Baywatch star has a lot going on in her life to draw her attention. She also practices meditation as a way to deal with her frustrations. "I've worked with [a] Shaman and I do a lot of guided imagery," Eggert said "I've taken some of Jeremy's [Jackson] classes. He teaches like the breath workshops."

"I do whatever I can, whatever I can," she added. "If he's going for a walk or if it's doing a meditation or I just do whatever I can to distract myself."

Besides meditation, Eggert is the mother of two daughters — Dilyn, 25, and Keegan, 13. "I mean, they kept me on my toes," she said. "My 13-year-old didn't give me any special treatment. It was still like, 'Mom, give me that, let's go here, let's do that.' So she just kept me going and kept it lively. And I really loved that about both of them. And both treated it like nothing's changing, just keep the days the way they are."

She also found meaning in producing After Baywatch: Moment in The Sun.

"Having a young daughter and having this project has been a great motivation for me to not just sit and think about my health and my wellbeing. It's giving me purpose," said Eggert. "It's keeping me driven every day. I think the timing of life is always for a reason. It's been a great distraction, and my daughters kept me on my toes."