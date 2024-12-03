‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Gets Emotional Over Cancer Treatment Tattoos

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert is opening up about her cancer. Doctors diagnosed the actor with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in 2023.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In an Instagram video, Eggert shared that she had to go to get a CT scan to map placement so she could get radiation treatments. Doctors gave her small tattoos so the machine would line up.

"OK so I just got out of my CT scan, mapping — as they call it — for my radiation treatment and when they said they were gonna tattoo me, I didn't realize it was actual, real tattoos, so I was tatted!" she said.

"And it's minor, it's nothing but dots, but boy, every step of this process is never gonna let you forget it, there's just always going to be a constant reminder," Eggert continued, getting emotional. She ended up laughing it off. "So yeah, I have tattoos, my mom's going to be really proud of my neck tattoo, but that's ok, that's ok."

Nicole Eggert Talks Cancer

Eggert said the staff was wonderful.

"The people were wonderful. Still not looking forward to it whatsoever. But I got through that part and the rest is gonna have to just be me working on myself and how I'm gonna get through it and ignore these new tattoos that I have," she added.

Previously, Eggert opened up about raising kids while dealing with her cancer battle. She's the only caregiver to her 12-year-old.

"I have a 12-year-old at home. Where I'm the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing," she told People magazine at the time. "It immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody."

Previously, she talked about being in a gray area when it came to treatment. She said that she was waiting on the doctors.

I am good," Eggert told People magazine. "I am in sort of a gray area and I finished my treatment, waiting for more imaging and hopefully maybe surgery. And there's a lot of waiting in this and it's sort of something I didn't really realize and nobody really talks about. But the gray area is the hardest because you don't know what's happening, and you're just, when I'm doing treatment, I felt like I was doing something productive."