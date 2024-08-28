'Baywatch' Star Confesses To Smelling His Co-Stars' Dirty Swimsuits

Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson is revealing a shameful secret that none of his other co-stars on the show knew at the time. Jackson confessed to smelling his female co-stars' dirty swimsuits when they went home for the day.

Speaking in the After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun documentary, the Baywatch star highlighted his moment of depravity as a ten. He said he would sneak into his co-star's trailers when they were gone. He would then sniff their dirty bathing suits.

"I would usually sneak into [the women's] trailers after they were done and grab their dirty bathing suits. Let's just say I smelled every [bleep] on Baywatch," Jackson shared. He was particularly fond of one Baywatch co-star in particular.

"And Nicole [Eggert] was the big one, for sure," he said in the clip. "We had a very intimate moment, her and I, that she never knew about."

As far as Eggert is concerned, she's not exactly shocked. She said that Jackson was just a teen on the show with a lot of raging hormones.

"I knew Jeremy very well, this surprises me not at all," she responded in the documentary.

'Baywatch' Star Speaks Out

"I'm not even mad at 14-year-old Jeremy. I mean, puberty on a show like that?" she also added. "I love grown-up Jeremy for being honest about 14-year-old Jeremy."

Jackson's time on Baywatch started in 1990. He played David Hasselhoff's son on the show. Jackson ended up staying on the show for the remainder of its lifespan. He practically grew up on set until Baywatch ended in 1999. Sadly, Jackson struggled with a crystal meth addiction during production.

"I remember David saying, 'Are you smoking pot or something?' And I was [thinking] like, Jesus, they think I'm smoking pot? I could never tell them the truth. What would they think?'" Jackson recalled in the doc. "When you haven't slept for five days and you've been smoking crystal meth, having somebody look you in the eyes and say 'Dude, are you okay?' is like the worst thing that can happen."

Later, Jackson would wind up behind bars for an alleged stabbing. "I was spiraling down for sure. My life slipped through my hands like sand," he explained. "Would I do it all again? Probably not."