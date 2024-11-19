Battling Belly Fat? Here Are 5 Signs That Your Unwanted Weight May Be Hormonal

Stubborn belly fat got you down? Feeling like no matter how hard you workout or how good you eat you just can't seem to shed the pounds. You are not alone. Many people struggle with weight and belly fat every year. However, it turns out it may not be entirely your fault. A chiropractor and acupuncturist decided to share 5 signs that prove your belly fat may be hormonal.

5 Signs That Your Belly Fat Is Hormonal

Dr. Pranav Vyas is a chiropractor and acupuncturist in Chicago. He decided to create a TikTok sharing the 5 most commons signs that your belly fat may be related to hormones rather than diet and workout habits. If you are anything like me, you were instantly intrigued. He started off strong saying that for "over 80 percent of women" the trouble with losing weight is connected to their hormones. Alright now I am invested. Here are the 5 things that point to belly fat being hormonal.

1. Trouble Losing Weight

Yea who knew? Apparently weight loss is supposed to be simple. I am not talking you ate vegetables for a week and didn't see immediate results. If you tried all the diets, stuck to a dedicated workout routine and generally put in the effort but saw no change, then I am talking to you. The NY Post shares that there are nine hormones that directly connect to weight.

One of those hormones is cortisol. "Cortisol can slow your metabolism and trigger cravings." So you can count all the calories you want but if you are constantly stressed out that weight is always going to come back.

2. Increased Appetite

Another sign that your belly fat is hormonal is an increased appetite. Again, this differs from being ravenous after a hard workout or after not eating for awhile. This increased appetite seems to come out of nowhere and you end up craving sugar or salt. You know all the naughty foods that definitely won't help you lose the weight. Did you know something as simple as not getting enough sleep could trigger Ghrelin is the "hunger" hormone? Similarly other hormones are out of wack if you don't get enough sleep. So your increase appetite could be pointing to a hormone imbalance and or sleep issues.

3. Muffin Top Problems

If you carry most of your weight in your mid-section, in the pouch region, that is another sign that your belly fat could be hormonal. Despite the term beer belly, many men who suffer from belly fat may be dealing with hormone issues. Men who gain weight here may notice a decrease in their testosterone. Similarly, women with muffin top probably aren't eating too many muffins. Instead, their mid-section weight could be due to a decrease in estrogen.

4. Weight Gain In Hips, Thighs, And Butt

Another sign that you belly fat may be hormonal, is if your fat appears around your hips, thighs, and butt. These tend to be a bigger problem area for women, and that is because estrogen is responsible for weight gain in these areas. Women who are going through menopause are more affected than those who are not because they are experiencing a decrease in estrogen.

5. Losing Lean Muscle

Last but not least if you are losing lean muscle then your belly fat may be hormonal. If you are continuously working out but instead of gaining muscle you still feel flabby, this is for you. Elevated cortisol levels can lead to muscle loss. So can low testosterone, estrogen, and an under-active thyroid. All of these are hormone-related.