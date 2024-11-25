Baskin-Robbins Exec 'Pardons' Ice Cream Turkey Cake, Mirroring Presidential Turkey Pardon At White House

You've all seen the annual presidential turkey pardon at the White House. Each year just prior to Thanksgiving, the incumbent president "pardons" a live turkey at the White House. It's always a rare and welcome moment of levity and good will, no matter how trying or tense the current political scene in Washington, D.C., happens to be. This morning, President Biden pardoned two fortunate turkeys, Peach and Blossom. They will now live out their days peacefully rather than landing on somebody's Thanksgiving dinner table.

Not to be outdone, Baskin-Robbins "Commander-in Ice Cream," Jerid Grandinetti, presided over The Great Turkey Cake Pardon today at the company's headquarters with one of their delicious, turkey-shaped ice cream cakes. This lucky "bird" was named Brie. (Grandinetti is actually Vice President of Baskin-Robbins.) The ceremony was seen on TikTok and Instagram.

Baskin-Robbins Is Offering A Special, Limited-Time Discount On Their Ice Cream Turkey Cakes For Thanksgiving

Don't Wait To Get Your Ice-Cream Bird For Thursday's Holiday Feast!

Grandinetti invited Americans to grant clemency to their own baste-able birds. Instead, opt for a tasty Baskin-Robbins turkey-shaped ice cream cake. It looks just like a real roasted bird - thanks to a caramel praline glaze and sugar cone legs - that came straight from your oven to your holiday table. This one, however, is filled with your favorite delectable ice cream flavor.

"Why spend hours basting a bird when you can serve up a turkey cake shaped just like one?" Grandinetti asked in the video. He solemnly waved a giant-sized pink spoon over each side of the turkey cake to enact the "pardon."

The company is now offering a great deal for a limited time on the fowl-shaped sweet treat. Per a release from the company, "Guests can pre-order their Turkey Cake on the Baskin-Robbins App and receive $5 off their cake purchase $35+ pre-tax with code TURKEY at checkout for a Thanksgiving dessert that's sure to be the talk of the table."

