Baseballs Fans Blast Ingrid Andress For Terrible National Anthem Performance: "My Ears Are Bleeding"

Look, I get it. There's a lot of pressure with singing the national anthem. The last thing you want to do is mess it up and end up a laughingstock. Unfortunately for Ingrid Andress, that's exactly what happened when she attempted the "Star Spangled Banner" during a recent Major League game.

Just take a look at the video below. Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies is struggling to not burst out into laughter and turn the situation from bad to worse. But he's not doing a great job at it. You can clearly see he's smirking, and so is everyone else. I won't dogpile on the comments below, but it's safe to say that Andress' attempt wasn't very good.

Many compared it to Fergie's version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Like Andress, Fergie drew a lot of ridicule for completely flubbing the song. I mean you know you did a bad job when ESPN pulls down the video of your performance after initially posting it.

To make matters worse, Andress is a professional singer. She broke into the industry with "More Hearts Than Mine." I mean she's been nominated for four Grammys. How did she do a worse job than someone's drunk uncle?

One person on social media wrote, "My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever."

My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever pic.twitter.com/FnJUNjWe6l — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 16, 2024

Fans Blast Ingrid Andress

"The national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was interesting, to say the least...," the account Awful Announcing penned on X.

Another wrote, "Fergie thanks her for taking the prize." Another agree, "Made fergie sound like luther vandross."

One wrote, "Ben Franklin didn't invent freedom and electricity when he was president to have it disrespected like this."

Yet another asked, "Did they just grab some random person walking by the stadium and ask if they could spare a couple of minutes?"

This sports writer best summed it up. "With all due respect to Ms. Andress, who is wonderfully talented and surely a delightful country singer, her rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' was not good. I'm sorry, but it wasn't. We're all thinking it and it has to be said," wrote CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa.